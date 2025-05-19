AmTrust International, a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced significant progress in its Turkish operations following the successful opening of its office in Istanbul last year. This growth aligns with AmTrust's ongoing strategic goal of enhancing underwriting profitability and expanding its geographical footprint in the credit protection and affinity sector.

Over the past year, AmTrust's team in Türkiye, led by General Manager Erdinc Karayazlik, has successfully strengthened the company's foothold in the specialty market. With 20 years of experience in senior insurance distribution roles across Türkiye, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, and supported by his experienced team, Karayazlik has been instrumental in driving initiatives that have further developed AmTrust's offerings, including mortgages, credit protection and rent guarantees while working across geographies.

"I'm thrilled with the progress we've made since our establishment in Türkiye. Our focus on the credit protection market has opened doors to new growth opportunities like extended warranties and device protection," said Erdinc Karayazlik. "Having a regional hub in Türkiye will allow us to centralise operations and strategically explore further expansion prospects within the region."

Bruce Whitmee, CEO of AmTrust Specialty Limited, expressed confidence in the company's direction. "Over the past year, we have made significant strides in our operations in Türkiye, and we are committed to our ambitious growth plans within our core specialty lines."

About AmTrust International

AmTrust International is a multinational insurance company offering niche solutions to businesses and their customers. As a specialty insurer, AmTrust specialises in Property, Mortgage Credit, Warranty, Professional Lines, Legal Expenses and Medical Malpractice. For more information about AmTrust International, visit www.amtrustinternational.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.

