Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEED | ISIN: US0323593097 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 22:12 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Open Lending Corporation: Open Lending Announces Early Extension of AmTrust Producer Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) ("Open Lending" or the "Company"), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced the early extension of their producer agreement with AmTrust North America, Inc., a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust"). Set to expire in 2028, the agreement with Open Lending's largest and longest standing partner will now run through 2033.

"We are thrilled to extend our agreement with Open Lending, building on a strong partnership of more than 15 years," said Barry Zyskind, Chairman and CEO of AmTrust. "Open Lending has created an innovative and technology-driven business to bring the dream of car ownership to hundreds of thousands of Americans. We are honored to continue supporting the great work of Jessica and the Open Lending team."

"This extension was driven by the strength of our partnership and the value they see in Open Lending and our signature Lender's Protection Program," said Jessica Buss, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. "AmTrust is our largest and longest partner providing insurance coverage to our credit unions, and this early extension not only secures our credit capacity but demonstrates their faith in our product, team, and ability to generate profitable business. We're deeply grateful for their partnership and look forward to building value together in the years ahead."

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.

Contact information:

Investor Relations Inquiries:
InvestorRelations@openlending.com

Source: Open Lending Corporation


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.