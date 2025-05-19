G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of First Quarter 2025

GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 28.8% AND OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 71.7% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2024

YAVNE, Israel, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Sales increased by 6.5% to NIS 144.8 million (US$ 38.9 million) from NIS 136.0 million (US$ 36.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit increased by 28.8% year-over-year to NIS 44.6 million (US$ 12.0 million).

Operating profit increased by 71.7% year-over-year to NIS 20.0 million (US$ 5.4 million).

Net profit increased by 5.1% year-over-year to NIS 19.5 million (US$ 5.2 million).

Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.41 (US$ 0.38).

Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 234.0 million (US$ 62.9 million) as of March 31, 2025.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger, Chairman, and Joseph Williger, CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to present our financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. During the quarter, the company maintained its growth trajectory, both in sales and profitability.

We continue to expand our product portfolio while simultaneously working to strengthen the shelf presence of our traditional core products. We believe these efforts will drive future sales growth.

In parallel, the company is working to improve the commercial terms with both its suppliers and customers to further enhance profitability.

We are also investing in the development of our new logistics center, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. We believe this facility will become a key growth engine for the company, enabling continued business expansion - particularly into new categories where we are not yet active, especially chilled and frozen products.

We remain optimistic about our path forward and are confident in our ability to sustain improvements and growth throughout 2025 and beyond."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 6.5% to NIS 144.8 million (US$ 38.9 million) from NIS 136.0 million (US$ 36.6 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in sales was attributed to higher inventory levels and improved product availability for customers.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 28.8% to NIS 44.6 million (US$ 12.0 million), or 30.8% of revenues, from NIS 34.7 million (US$ 9.3 million), or 25.5% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were driven by the Company's efforts to improve the commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and its focus on selling a more profitable products portfolio.

Selling expenses increased by 3.9% to NIS 17.1 million (US$ 4.6 million), or 11.8% of revenues, compared to NIS 16.5 million (US$ 4.4 million), or 12.1% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salary and distribution expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 15.4% to NIS 7.6 million (US$ 2.0 million), or 5.2% of revenues, from NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.8 million), or 4.8% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the provision for compensation based on profit to senior management resulting from the increase in operating profit.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 71.7% to NIS 20.0 million (US$ 5.4 million), or 13.8% of revenues, from NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), or 8.5% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating profit was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

Financial income, net decreased to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.4 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2025 compared to NIS 11.5 million (US$ 3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024. Financial income, net for the first quarter of 2025 comprised mainly of income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to a fair value in an amount of NIS 2.3 million (US$ 0.6 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 2.8 million (US$ 0.8 million).

Income before taxes in the first quarter of 2025 was NIS 25.1 million (US$ 6.8 million) compared to NIS 23.1 million (US$ 6.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Net profit in the first quarter of 2025 was NIS 19.5 million (US$ 5.2 million), or NIS 141.0 (US$ 0.38) per share, compared to NIS 18.6 million (US$ 5.0 million), or NIS 1.34 (US$ 0.4) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2025 with NIS 234.0 million (US$ 62.9 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2025 was NIS 0.3 million (US$ 0.1 million).

Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2025 was NIS 603.0 million (US$ 162.2 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.718 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").



ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, December 31 March 31, December 31 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 2024 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 116,870 134,850 122,938 31,434 36,270 33,066 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 117,120 109,571 123,189 31,501 29,470 33,133 Trade receivables, Net 172,919 154,565 171,331 46,509 41,572 46,081 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 7,287 13,552 7,384 1,960 3,645 1,986 Inventories, Net 123,152 74,882 98,234 33,123 20,140 26,421 Current tax assets - 6,759 744 - 1,818 200 Total current assets 537,348 494,179 523,820 144,527 132,915 140,887













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 179,515 128,936 168,217 48,283 34,679 45,244 Less -Accumulated depreciation 59,679 56,876 58,349 16,051 15,297 15,694

119,836 72,060 109,868 32,232 19,382 29,550













Right of use asset 4,838 3,376 4,814 1,301 908 1,295 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 50,332 46,159 47,842 13,537 12,415 12,868 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Total non-current assets 175,042 121,631 162,560 47,080 32,715 43,723















707,162 615,810 686,380 190,201 165,630 184,610 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,939 1,760 2,179 522 473 586 Trade payables 35,047 20,728 28,203 9,426 5,575 7,586 Employees Benefits 5,904 4,769 4,532 1,588 1,283 1,219 Other payables and accrued expenses 52,916 18,617 25,015 14,233 5,007 6,728 Total current liabilities 95,806 45,874 59,929 25,769 12,338 16,119













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,730 1,588 2,521 734 427 678 Deferred taxes 9,706 6,287 9,888 2,611 1,691 2,659 Retirement benefit obligation 1,102 1,055 1,102 296 284 296 Total non-current liabilities 13,538 8,930 13,511 3,641 2,402 3,633













Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,491 1,490 1,491 401 401 401 Additional paid in capital 173,614 172,789 173,062 46,697 46,474 46,547 Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit (256) (154) (256) (69) (41) (69) Capital fund 247 247 247 66 66 66 Retained earnings 428,578 387,262 439,024 115,271 104,159 118,082 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (169) (169) (169) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 603,046 561,006 612,940 162,197 150,890 164,858















707,162 615,810 686,380 190,201 165,630 184,610

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Three months Three months ended ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 144,843 136,036 38,957 36,588 Cost of sales 100,215 101,385 26,954 27,269









Gross profit 44,628 34,651 12,003 9,319









Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses 17,111 16,475 4,602 4,431 General and administrative expenses 7,558 6,550 2,033 1,762









Operating profit 19,959 11,626 5,368 3,126









Financial income 5,491 12,303 1,477 3,309 Financial expense (320) (822) (86) (221)









Total financial income 5,171 11,481 1,391 3,088



















Income before taxes on income 25,130 23,107 6,759 6,214 Taxes on income (5,625) (4,554) (1,513) (1,225)









Profit for the period 19,505 18,553 5,246 4,989









Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share 1.41 1.34 0.38 0.36 Diluted earnings per share 1.39 1.34 0.37 0.36









Shares used in computation of basic EPS 13,877,447 13,867,017 13,877,447 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of diluted EPS 13,988,885 13,867,017 13,988,885 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,877,447 13,867,017 13,877,447 13,867,017



(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.



G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











Three months ended Three months ended

March 31, March 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data) CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from continuing operations 19,505 18,553 5,246 4,989 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing

operating activities (Appendix A) (19,194) (14,781) (5,163) (3,976) Net cash from continuing operating activities 311 3,772 83 1,013



















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment (529) (2,393) (142) (644) Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (10,769) (4,321) (2,896) (1,162) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 5,140 623 1,382 168 Net cash from continuing investing activities (6,158) (6,091) (1,656) (1,638)









CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Lease liability payments (580) (719) (156) (193) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (580) (719) (156) (193)









Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,427) (3,038) (1,729) (817) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 122,938 137,466 33,066 36,973 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents 359 422 97 114 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 116,870 134,850 31,434 36,270









(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.





G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:

Three months Three months ended ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes (182) 1,419 (49) 382 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (1,561) (8,047) (419) (2,164) Depreciation and amortization 1,855 1,849 499 497 Stock based compensation reserve 552 200 148 54 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents (359) (422) (97) (114)









Changes in assets and liabilities:







Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables 1,469 7,682 395 2,066 Increase in inventories (24,918) (12,407) (6,702) (3,338) Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and

other current liabilities 6,166 (2,537) 1,658 (682) Cash generated from operations (16,978) (12,263) (4,567) (3,299) Income tax paid (2,216) (2,518) (596) (677) Net cash flows used in operating activities (19,194) (14,781) (5,163) (3,976)

(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer

(+972) 8-932-1000

[email protected]

