Montag, 19.05.2025
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of First Quarter 2025

Finanznachrichten News

GROSS PROFIT INCREASED BY 28.8% AND OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 71.7% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2024

YAVNE, Israel, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

  • Sales increased by 6.5% to NIS 144.8 million (US$ 38.9 million) from NIS 136.0 million (US$ 36.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit increased by 28.8% year-over-year to NIS 44.6 million (US$ 12.0 million).
  • Operating profit increased by 71.7% year-over-year to NIS 20.0 million (US$ 5.4 million).
  • Net profit increased by 5.1% year-over-year to NIS 19.5 million (US$ 5.2 million).
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.41 (US$ 0.38).
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 234.0 million (US$ 62.9 million) as of March 31, 2025.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger, Chairman, and Joseph Williger, CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to present our financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. During the quarter, the company maintained its growth trajectory, both in sales and profitability.

We continue to expand our product portfolio while simultaneously working to strengthen the shelf presence of our traditional core products. We believe these efforts will drive future sales growth.

In parallel, the company is working to improve the commercial terms with both its suppliers and customers to further enhance profitability.

We are also investing in the development of our new logistics center, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. We believe this facility will become a key growth engine for the company, enabling continued business expansion - particularly into new categories where we are not yet active, especially chilled and frozen products.

We remain optimistic about our path forward and are confident in our ability to sustain improvements and growth throughout 2025 and beyond."

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 6.5% to NIS 144.8 million (US$ 38.9 million) from NIS 136.0 million (US$ 36.6 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in sales was attributed to higher inventory levels and improved product availability for customers.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 28.8% to NIS 44.6 million (US$ 12.0 million), or 30.8% of revenues, from NIS 34.7 million (US$ 9.3 million), or 25.5% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were driven by the Company's efforts to improve the commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and its focus on selling a more profitable products portfolio.

Selling expenses increased by 3.9% to NIS 17.1 million (US$ 4.6 million), or 11.8% of revenues, compared to NIS 16.5 million (US$ 4.4 million), or 12.1% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salary and distribution expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 15.4% to NIS 7.6 million (US$ 2.0 million), or 5.2% of revenues, from NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.8 million), or 4.8% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the provision for compensation based on profit to senior management resulting from the increase in operating profit.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 71.7% to NIS 20.0 million (US$ 5.4 million), or 13.8% of revenues, from NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million), or 8.5% of revenues, recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating profit was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

Financial income, net decreased to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.4 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2025 compared to NIS 11.5 million (US$ 3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024. Financial income, net for the first quarter of 2025 comprised mainly of income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to a fair value in an amount of NIS 2.3 million (US$ 0.6 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 2.8 million (US$ 0.8 million).

Income before taxes in the first quarter of 2025 was NIS 25.1 million (US$ 6.8 million) compared to NIS 23.1 million (US$ 6.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

Net profit in the first quarter of 2025 was NIS 19.5 million (US$ 5.2 million), or NIS 141.0 (US$ 0.38) per share, compared to NIS 18.6 million (US$ 5.0 million), or NIS 1.34 (US$ 0.4) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2025 with NIS 234.0 million (US$ 62.9 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2025 was NIS 0.3 million (US$ 0.1 million).

Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2025 was NIS 603.0 million (US$ 162.2 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.718 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").


ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

December 31

March 31,

December 31

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

2024

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

ASSETS














Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

116,870

134,850

122,938

31,434

36,270

33,066

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

117,120

109,571

123,189

31,501

29,470

33,133

Trade receivables, Net

172,919

154,565

171,331

46,509

41,572

46,081

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,287

13,552

7,384

1,960

3,645

1,986

Inventories, Net

123,152

74,882

98,234

33,123

20,140

26,421

Current tax assets

-

6,759

744

-

1,818

200

Total current assets

537,348

494,179

523,820

144,527

132,915

140,887








Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

179,515

128,936

168,217

48,283

34,679

45,244

Less -Accumulated depreciation

59,679

56,876

58,349

16,051

15,297

15,694


119,836

72,060

109,868

32,232

19,382

29,550








Right of use asset

4,838

3,376

4,814

1,301

908

1,295

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

50,332

46,159

47,842

13,537

12,415

12,868

Goodwill

36

36

36

10

10

10

Total non-current assets

175,042

121,631

162,560

47,080

32,715

43,723









707,162

615,810

686,380

190,201

165,630

184,610

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES














Current liabilities







Current maturities of lease liabilities

1,939

1,760

2,179

522

473

586

Trade payables

35,047

20,728

28,203

9,426

5,575

7,586

Employees Benefits

5,904

4,769

4,532

1,588

1,283

1,219

Other payables and accrued expenses

52,916

18,617

25,015

14,233

5,007

6,728

Total current liabilities

95,806

45,874

59,929

25,769

12,338

16,119








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities

2,730

1,588

2,521

734

427

678

Deferred taxes

9,706

6,287

9,888

2,611

1,691

2,659

Retirement benefit obligation

1,102

1,055

1,102

296

284

296

Total non-current liabilities

13,538

8,930

13,511

3,641

2,402

3,633








Shareholders' equity







Share capital

1,491

1,490

1,491

401

401

401

Additional paid in capital

173,614

172,789

173,062

46,697

46,474

46,547

Remeasurement of the net liability in
respect of defined benefit

(256)

(154)

(256)

(69)

(41)

(69)

Capital fund

247

247

247

66

66

66

Retained earnings

428,578

387,262

439,024

115,271

104,159

118,082

Treasury shares

(628)

(628)

(628)

(169)

(169)

(169)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

603,046

561,006

612,940

162,197

150,890

164,858









707,162

615,810

686,380

190,201

165,630

184,610


(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

NIS

US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)






Sales

144,843

136,036

38,957

36,588

Cost of sales

100,215

101,385

26,954

27,269






Gross profit

44,628

34,651

12,003

9,319






Operating costs and expenses:





Selling expenses

17,111

16,475

4,602

4,431

General and administrative expenses

7,558

6,550

2,033

1,762






Operating profit

19,959

11,626

5,368

3,126






Financial income

5,491

12,303

1,477

3,309

Financial expense

(320)

(822)

(86)

(221)






Total financial income

5,171

11,481

1,391

3,088











Income before taxes on income

25,130

23,107

6,759

6,214

Taxes on income

(5,625)

(4,554)

(1,513)

(1,225)






Profit for the period

19,505

18,553

5,246

4,989






Earnings per share:





Basic earnings per share

1.41

1.34

0.38

0.36

Diluted earnings per share

1.39

1.34

0.37

0.36






Shares used in computation of basic EPS

13,877,447

13,867,017

13,877,447

13,867,017

Shares used in computation of diluted EPS

13,988,885

13,867,017

13,988,885

13,867,017

Actual number of shares

13,877,447

13,867,017

13,877,447

13,867,017



(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.


G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Three months

ended

Three months

ended


March 31,

March 31,


2025

2024

2025

2024


NIS

US dollars (*)


In thousands (except per share and share data)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Profit from continuing operations

19,505

18,553

5,246

4,989

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing
operating activities (Appendix A)

(19,194)

(14,781)

(5,163)

(3,976)

Net cash from continuing operating activities

311

3,772

83

1,013











CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(529)

(2,393)

(142)

(644)

Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction

(10,769)

(4,321)

(2,896)

(1,162)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net

5,140

623

1,382

168

Net cash from continuing investing activities

(6,158)

(6,091)

(1,656)

(1,638)






CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Lease liability payments

(580)

(719)

(156)

(193)

Net cash used in continuing financing activities

(580)

(719)

(156)

(193)






Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(6,427)

(3,038)

(1,729)

(817)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

122,938

137,466

33,066

36,973

Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

359

422

97

114

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

116,870

134,850

31,434

36,270






(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.



G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES :

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:


Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes

(182)

1,419

(49)

382

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities

(1,561)

(8,047)

(419)

(2,164)

Depreciation and amortization

1,855

1,849

499

497

Stock based compensation reserve

552

200

148

54

Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

(359)

(422)

(97)

(114)






Changes in assets and liabilities:





Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables

1,469

7,682

395

2,066

Increase in inventories

(24,918)

(12,407)

(6,702)

(3,338)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and
other current liabilities

6,166

(2,537)

1,658

(682)

Cash generated from operations

(16,978)

(12,263)

(4,567)

(3,299)

Income tax paid

(2,216)

(2,518)

(596)

(677)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(19,194)

(14,781)

(5,163)

(3,976)


(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
