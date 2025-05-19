Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
WKN: A2H6LH | ISIN: US30212W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Y
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 13:06 Uhr
80 Leser
EXPI Plus: Singapore Start-Up EXPIScore Launches World's First Star Rating System for Human-Centric Customer Experience in Buildings

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore start-up EXPIScore, a subsidiary of Australian customer experience innovation company EXPI Plus, has launched the world's first star rating system for human-centric customer experience (CX) in buildings in Singapore, with plans to expand globally - including across APAC, Australia, the UK, Europe, and beyond.

Developed by founder and internationally award-winning researcher Dr. Marigold Kimura, PhD, in collaboration with Executive Advisor Peter Holland, EXPIScore pioneers a human-centric approach to designing, delivering and operating buildings. The framework empowers the real estate industry to respond to shifting user expectations and complex real estate demands with greater clarity and confidence.

EXPIScore's methodology is grounded in a comprehensive set of rating criteria centred on people's needs, preferences and aspirations for their real estate environments. These were identified through detailed consumer surveys in consultation with industry experts and pilot adopters - large institutional Singapore and international real estate companies.

EXPIScore is available in two assessment categories, EXPIScore: LIVE and EXPIScore: WORK. Nominated properties receive a CX score out of 100, and a star rating from three to six stars. Ratings are typically valid for 18 months post-completion for new developments, and three years for existing buildings.

Each nominated property receives an expert-prepared report featuring a scorecard, and an actionable roadmap to enhance CX outcomes in a cost-effective, innovative manner. The assessment also identifies potential avenues to elevate building desirability, marketing appeal and revenue potential.

"Experience-oriented investments can be highly complex to measure due to its soft and intangible nature," shared Dr. Marigold Kimura, EXPI Plus founder and inventor of EXPIScore. "EXPIScore introduces a globally pioneering benchmark to guide, prioritise and justify these investments, and also offers real estate providers a competitive edge and a point of differentiation in delivering experiential, human-centric spaces".

EXPIScore Executive Advisor Peter Holland added, "Human-centric designs are becoming as standard as sustainability measures in real estate. We are seeing a convergence, where developers and building operators now recognise that for projects to be financially successful, they must also satisfy the expectations of increasingly discerning, experience-oriented end users."

EXPIScore's star rating system benchmarks CX performance in the real estate industry and helps people make informed decisions about where they live, work and play. As EXPIScore expands globally, follow-up proprietary market surveys will be conducted to reflect local culture and preferences in its rating criteria.

For more information, visit https://www.expiplus.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPzI2lp8De4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singapore-start-up-expiscore-launches-worlds-first-star-rating-system-for-human-centric-customer-experience-in-buildings-302458919.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
