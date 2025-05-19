Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Passing of a Non-Exec Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

19 May 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Passing of Non-Executive Director

It is with great sadness that the Board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) regrets to announce that, following a long illness, Peter Fuhrman, one of the Company's Directors, has passed away. The Company expresses its sincere condolences to his family.

Peter made an outstanding contribution to QBT's development, for which the Company is, and will always be, deeply grateful. His impact on QBT was profound, and his legacy will remain a part of the Company's continued journey.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman, said, "Peter joined the board of QBT on 12 September 2022. Since then, he proved to be an absolutely unique and valuable member of the Company's core team. His vast experience, his first-class education, and his international vision on the special-purpose chip sector proved to be a major plus for QBT. The Company has lost a great Director. Personally, I have sadly lost a very close friend of 25 years, who will always be my dearest memory."

Mark Trafeli, Non-Executive Director, said, "Peter was an extremely knowledgeable and fine gentleman. He was highly devoted to QBT and brought a great deal of gravitas to the board of directors. I have learned a great amount from him and will always be thankful for his friendship and contributions to the business. His loss will very much be felt by the Company. My sincere condolences to his family in this sad time."

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.

