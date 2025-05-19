KeyBank's SBA Loans Provide Capital To Fuel Small Business Growth

KeyBank's Small Business Administration (SBA) specialists work closely with business owners offering tailored and smart financing solutions aligned to their goals

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Starting a small business takes a vision and resources that not every entrepreneur has at their fingertips. As the foundation of our communities, small businesses often require a full suite of financial of solutions* to meet their needs. That's why KeyBank's Small Business Administration (SBA) Specialists take the time to understand each business owner's needs and create tailored financial solutions that help them achieve their goals

KeyBank's SBA Loans Put Businesses First

As one of the nation's top SBA Preferred Lenders for over 20 years1, KeyBank offers a full suite of SBA loan programs, including the SBA 7(a) loan, the SBA 504 loan, the SBA Express Loan Program. We work closely with entrepreneurs to identify the right loan solution that fits their business goals, whether that's navigating ownership transitions or securing* growth financing to purchase new equipment, facilities, or inventory.

With a fully dedicated SBA lending platform, from loan origination through closing, KeyBank ensures that business owners can efficiently access the capital* they need while receiving the highest level of service from our specialized SBA lending staff. The goal is to provide custom support to make accessing capital easier, faster, and more personal for small business owners at every stage of growth.

"Getting capital* into the hands of more small businesses is a critical part of KeyBank's purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive," said Jim Fliss, National Manager of KeyBank's SBA Program. "These small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they have shown such resiliency in recent years. We are committed to helping more small businesses take advantage of the benefits the SBA lending programs have to offer."

KeyBank's SBA Loans Make Real Impact

SBA lending programs are pivotal to meeting the evolving needs of small business owners, and KeyBank's impact is evident in its reach. Since 2015, KeyBank has provided $2.8 billion in SBA-guaranteed financing to thousands of small business owners, with $1.2 billion financed within just the past four years.2 $11 billion in critical funding has also been dispersed through SBA-approved PPP loans.3

Visit www.key.com/small-business/banking/loans-lines/sba-loan-programs.htmlfor more information.

KeyBank's Commitment to Small Businesses

KeyBank is committed to investing in the communities we serve by helping the businesses that power them thrive, and Key's continued growth reflects the real impact of that commitment.

Complementing our industry-leading SBA offerings, Key is proud to be a true relationship bank that offers holistic financial solutions including treasury*, merchant*, and wealth management services for the company, the entrepreneur and the company employees.

By emphasizing an advice-driven philosophy, KeyBank aims to strengthen relationships with business owners and help them achieve long-term success in an increasingly complex financial landscape. To learn more about how KeyBank can serve your business, visit www.key.com/smallbusiness.

