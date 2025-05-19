BTS GROUP AB (publ) was recently named to Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies 2025 list.

This recognition highlights BTS's continued leadership in helping sales organizations perform in a time of disruption-where AI, shifting buyer expectations, and margin pressure are rewriting what effective selling looks like.

"Being recognized once again for our sales training work is a real honor," said Eduardo Emanzor, Principal at BTS. "Over the past year, we've pushed the boundaries of what sales training can do-using AI, language analytics, and hybrid delivery to help teams improve performance at every stage of the customer journey. Our clients continue to inspire us to innovate and evolve."

Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner emphasized the urgency for sales organizations to modernize. "As the economy enters a period of stock market ping pong and tariff turmoil-alongside continued AI disruption-sales organizations need more than playbooks. They need training that prepares sellers to think critically, adapt fast, and drive revenue growth. Working with the right partner is key."

Companies selected for the list were evaluated on the depth and breadth of their training, innovation in content and delivery, AI integration, industry contributions, and overall client satisfaction. BTS stood out for its ability to combine business acumen with behavioral insight-designing learning experiences that are immersive, tailored, and proven to drive real results.

Client feedback was a major factor in the selection process. Nearly 350 clients were surveyed across applicants. BTS received consistent praise for its hands-on approach, skilled facilitation, and ability to spark immediate impact. A sample of comments includes:

"Extremely effective. They accelerated our sales results by 10x."

"Our team left energized, empowered, and already seeing early wins."

"Not a cookie-cutter approach-everyone was engaged, including skeptics."

"The facilitator quickly earned trust and delivered content that was sharp, relevant, and practical."

"They met us where we were-and helped us move forward faster."

Selling Power's annual list is a go-to resource for CROs, sales enablement leaders, and commercial teams looking for partners who go beyond one-off training sessions-helping teams build lasting capabilities in a changing world.

The full 2025 list is available at www.sellingpower.com.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

