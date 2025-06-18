BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global consultancy focused on strategy execution and leadership development, has been named one of The Consulting Report's Top 50 Consulting Firms of 2025-marking its second consecutive year on the list.

Each year, The Consulting Report honors firms that consistently deliver exceptional results for clients across industries. The 2025 list highlights consultancies that help organizations navigate complex challenges-from digital transformation and regulatory shifts to business growth and culture change-while delivering measurable impact.

"We don't take recognition like this for granted-it reflects the BTS culture and our innovative approach to consulting," said Jessica Skon, Global CEO of BTS. "Every CEO I speak with is navigating the AI opportunity, geo-political volatility, and the pressure to lead the company forward, with fast learning and adaption along the way. The challenge isn't just establishing the right priorities -it's making sure your people can live it, lead it, and adapt it in real time.

"This award reflects the trust our clients place in us to help them do exactly that. Together, we're creating organizations that are built to shift-where strategy shows up in behavior, resilience is built into how teams operate, and change becomes a capability, not a disruption."

As the consulting industry surpasses $300 billion in global market size, the pressure on firms to deliver specialized expertise and differentiated value continues to rise. At the same time, large enterprises and public-sector institutions face intensifying complexity-from global competition and AI disruption to changing workforce expectations and shifting market dynamics.

The firms recognized on this year's list stand out for their ability to meet this moment-guiding clients through uncertainty, enabling sustainable growth, and building resilience across industries and geographies.

We're honored to be recognized alongside firms helping shape the future of business-congratulations to this year's Top 50.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report (TCR) provides CEOs and senior executives of large corporations across the globe with insight on the leading consulting firms and their top consultants. With a digital presence reaching over 60,000 executives, professionals, and investors worldwide, their publications offer in-depth coverage and analysis of top firms and consultants. TCR stays ahead of industry trends and discovers the leaders shaping the future of business. www.theconsultingreport.com

