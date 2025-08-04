Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: 675796 | ISIN: SE0000805426
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 08:06
17,760 Euro
-1,77 % -0,320
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BTS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,60016,90010:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BTS Group AB (publ) announces earnings update for the second quarter and lowered outlook for 2025

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, August 4, 2025

BTS Group AB (publ) announces earnings update for the second quarter and lowered outlook for 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, today announces an earnings update for the second quarter 2025. The company is expected to report net sales of approximately SEK 720 (730) and an EBITA of SEK 85 (110) in the second quarter. As a consequence, the outlook for 2025 has changed from a better EBITA than last year to the company anticipating a worse EBITA than last year.

The deviation in profit stems entirely from BTS North America, which is experiencing negative revenue growth, mainly due to inefficient go-to-market and sales operations. Additionally, the current unfavorable USD exchange rate as well as severance and other one-time costs in the quarter have contributed to the reduced results.

A program to get back to growth of revenue and profit in North America has been implemented, with new leadership of BTS North America, a new strategy and organization for marketing and sales.

BTS Other Markets, BTS Europe, and the previously acquired executive coaching business of Boda in North America are continuing to show healthy growth of revenues and EBITA.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Skon, CEO
+1 (415) 203 1760

Michael Wallin, Head of investor relations
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46 8-587 070 02
+46 708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on August 4, 2025.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation andstrategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
