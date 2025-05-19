WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV), Monday announced that it has deepened its alliance with Red Hat to help enterprises rapidly roll out high-performance, secure AI applications on Red Hat OpenShift AI.By integrating F5's Application Delivery and Security Platform with OpenShift AI, organizations can more easily tackle use cases like retrieval-augmented generation, model serving, and large-scale data ingestion.F5's collaboration includes streamlined GPU utilization for RAG workloads, accelerated big-data pipelines with MinIO, and robust API protection against threats like prompt injection via F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP and BIG-IP.With nearly all organizations now deploying AI and most prioritizing application performance and security, F5 and Red Hat's open source approach offers the flexibility and confidence needed to build AI anywhere.FFIV is currently trading at $281.55, down $3.37 or 1.18 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX