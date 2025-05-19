Deutsche Beteiligungs' (DBAG's) investment activity in Q125 was limited to one closed private equity (PE) investment (replacing external financing at an existing holding) and one private debt investment, with one add-on in its portfolio and no exits in the period. That said, it expects a significant pick-up in new investments, as well as three or four exits by Q126, despite the recent elevated macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. This suggests that several transactions are at an advanced stage. The higher deal pace should allow DBAG to further diversify its portfolio and deploy part of its dry powder. Its NAV increased by 1.7% in Q125, driven primarily by higher multiples, partly on the back of bids it received for some of its assets.

