Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
40,000
55.7961
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
55.8178
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
40,000
56.0874
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
10,000
55.9712
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
80,000
54.5539
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
54.5260
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
80,000
55.0690
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
15/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
20,000
55.0939
CEUX
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
16/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
55.5267
XPAR
TOTAL
350,000
55.2337
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
