Cognitus Named a Leader and Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens 2025 Report for SAP Transformation Services

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Cognitus, a trusted global SAP partner and a leader in SAP transformation services, has been recognized in the ISG Provider Lens 2025 SAP Ecosystem Report, for its outstanding services across both global and U.S. market segments. Evaluated among more than 250 SAP ecosystem partners worldwide, Cognitus was named a Leader in GROW with SAP and a Rising Star in RISE with SAP globally, underscoring its continued commitment to enabling intelligent, sustainable business growth through clean, cloud-based ERP.

Cognitus Named a Leader and Rising Star in 2025 SAP Ecosystem Reports



In the United States report, Cognitus was also recognized as a Rising Star for midmarket S/4HANA services,Product Challenger for SAP S/4HANA services for large enterprises, and a Contender in Application Management Services (AMS). These distinctions reinforce the company's ability to support organizations of all sizes through tailored transformation journeys-whether launching fast with GROW with SAP or scaling strategically with RISE with SAP.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens report reflects significant shifts in how businesses approach SAP transformation. It highlights trends such as increased cloud ERP adoption among midmarket firms, growing reliance on AI (including Joule's integration into S/4HANA), and the rise of FinOps and cloud economics as drivers of value realization. In this evolving landscape, Cognitus' focus on both global scale and local relevance positions it as a trusted partner for companies navigating their transformation with confidence.

What sets Cognitus apart is its deep SAP S/4HANA expertise combined with an accelerated deployment approach and the predictable cost of the implementations. Cognitus serves some of the largest SAP customers and is also committed to midmarket success-offering certified GROW with SAP packages tailored for industries like consumer products, professional services, wholesale distribution, and manufacturing. With predictable deployments, a proprietary data migration platform, SAP-endorsed solutions for regulated industries, and the utilization of AI tools, Cognitus ensures rapid cloud ERP adoption, high user engagement, and measurable outcomes for businesses of all sizes with a fit-to-tailored approach.

"Being recognized across GROW with SAP, RISE with SAP, and SAP S/4HANA deployments affirms our dual commitment: to help midmarket businesses move fast and lean, and to support large enterprises in building a sustainable, intelligent core," said Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus. "From local professional services firms to global manufacturers, we bring the right strategy, tools, and industry knowledge to make SAP work smarter."

In its analysis, ISG noted: "Cognitus is attuned to regional market needs, and [their] localized approach ensures that solutions remain highly relevant and tailored to the distinct challenges of varying markets", Akhila Harinayaran, ISG.

"SAP transformation today is no longer just about migrating systems-it's about helping customers realize rapid ROI, maintain compliance, and prepare for continuous innovation," added Amit Baid, President and Global Chief Financial Officer at Cognitus. "This recognition by ISG affirms our belief that domain expertise coupled with proprietary software solutions and deep S/4HANA expertise is not just a winning formula for our company but for our customers too".

Access and download the 2025 global and U.S. ISG Provider Lens SAP Ecosystem reports here.

About ISG Provider Lens

The Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens is a reputed independent research publication that evaluates service providers on their portfolio strength, market presence, strategy, and innovation.

