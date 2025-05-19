WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red in the aftermath of U.S. credit rating agency Moody's downgrading the sovereign credit rating of the U.S. The downward movement in crypto prices comes amidst a spike in bond yields and a surge in safe-haven demand for gold.Overall crypto market capitalization has slipped 1.7 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.3 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has increased more than 67 percent overnight to $155 billion.Around 85 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.Bitcoin declined 0.28 percent overnight to trade at $105,160. It is currently trading 4 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $107,069 and $102,113 during the past 24 hours.The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 63 percent is trading with gains of 2.1 percent over the 7-day horizon and 24.1 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 12.6 percent.Ethereum slipped 2.9 percent overnight to trade at $2,495. Ether has slipped close to half percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little over 25 percent. Ether's current trading price is 49 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,583 and $2,345.Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $260 million on Friday versus $115 million a day earlier. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded inflows of $130 million.Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $22 million on Friday versus outflows of $40 million on Thursday.Bitcoin is ranked 6th and Ethereum 37th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.4th ranked XRP lost 3.3 percent overnight to trade at $2.35, around 39 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked BNB dropped 1.1 percent overnight at its current trading price of $645. The price of 6th ranked Solana plunged 6.3 percent overnight to $164.88.8th ranked Dogecoin dropped 5.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.2224. DOGE is currently trading 70 percent below the record high.9th ranked Cardano lost 4.4 percent overnight to trade at $0.7376. The trading price is 76 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.10th ranked TRON declined 2.4 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2652.57th ranked KuCoin Token (KCS) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 1.2 percent. 88th ranked Tether Gold (XAUt) and 93rd ranked PAX Gold (PAXG) followed with gains of 0.7 percent.100th ranked Brett (BRETT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a plunge of 14.2 percent. 47th ranked Ethena (ENA) followed with overnight losses of more than 10 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX