HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton (HAL) Monday has introduced EarthStar 3DX, a groundbreaking 3D horizontal look-ahead resistivity service, marking an industry first.This advanced technology allows operators to view up to 50 feet ahead of the drill bit in horizontal wells, offering crucial real-time geological insights that help identify potential hazards and guide more informed decision-making.The EarthStar 3DX service features the industry's closest-to-bit, ultra-deep resistivity sensor, providing earlier detection of formation changes. Unlike traditional methods, it enables operators to predict and adapt to geological variations, enhancing reservoir contact and reducing the risk of premature exits or unnecessary course corrections.According to Halliburton's Sperry Drilling VP Jim Collins, the service reflects the company's commitment to tailored subsurface and drilling solutions that maximize asset value. He emphasized that the ability to map geology before physical encounter helps in adjusting well trajectories, minimizing risks, and improving overall drilling efficiency and safety.The service supports more stable and productive operations, allowing for better wellbore placement, optimized hydrocarbon recovery, and fewer operational disruptions.