BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB4.28 billion, or RMB6.09 per share. This compares with RMB4.31 billion, or RMB6.38 per share, last year.Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.19 billion or RMB5.96 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to RMB13.850 billion from RMB11.921 billion last year.Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB4.28 Bln. vs. RMB4.31 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.09 vs. RMB6.38 last year. -Revenue: RMB13.850 Bln vs. RMB11.921 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX