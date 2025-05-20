Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI-enabled 5G and cloud-native technologies, has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions

Tecnotree Recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions

The report highlights the strategic role of digital marketplaces in helping communications service providers (CSPs) diversify revenue streams, strengthen enterprise relationships, and lead ecosystem-driven innovation.

According to Gartner, "By 2028, 60% of Tier 1 CSPs will utilize digital marketplaces to serve B2B customers, a substantial increase from around 25% today." As per our understanding, this shift reflects a growing need for CSPs to evolve beyond traditional connectivity and offer integrated, value-added solutions through agile partner ecosystems.

We believe Tecnotree's inclusion in the report underscores its focused approach to enabling B2B and B2B2X business models through its advanced digital marketplace platform. The company has strategically invested in AI-driven technologies to enhance partner management, product discovery, and monetization for CSPs aiming to lead in the platform economy.

Tecnotree's Marketplace Vision

Tecnotree is shaping the future of digital marketplaces with a GenAI-powered platform built for real-time, intelligent workflows. It offers automated onboarding, personalized recommendations, and scalable monetization. Built on TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture, it supports interoperability with 59 certified Open APIs, including 9 real-world use cases.

"We think our recognition in the Gartner Market Guide validates the strong momentum behind our B2B marketplace strategy," said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree. "We're delivering composable, AI-native platforms that empower CSPs to unlock new revenue, onboard partners faster, and offer differentiated services across verticals."

AI-Native and Sector-Ready

The Tecnotree Moments platform enables CSPs to co-create sector-specific offerings across healthcare, education, OTT, gaming, and financial services. With its cloud-native, API-first design, it supports advanced models like DaaS, GenAI-powered intelligence, and dynamic pricing.

AI capabilities drive intelligent bundling, predictive partner matching, and real-time insights-helping CSPs deliver personalized experiences while managing complexity efficiently.

Key Features

Tecnotree believes that its platform aligns with Gartner report's key marketplace capabilities:

Automated partner management

Flexible catalog and subscription billing

Self-service portals for enterprise users

AI-driven analytics and recommendations

Robust security and compliance

Open API integration for multi-vendor environments

Ecosystem-Driven Innovation

As CSPs embrace platform-based models, Tecnotree enables collaboration with ISVs, hyperscalers, fintechs, and content providers. With prebuilt integrations, flexible APIs, and co-marketing support, operators can serve both large enterprises and SMBs with speed and scale.

Gartner, Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions, Will Rice, Khurram Shahzad, Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, 5 May 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

