Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Initial Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza! 20-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Initial Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza! Gibraltar, 20 May 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN, OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update on its Bitcoin treasury strategy and its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, Forza! Gibraltar Limited ("Forza!"), established to implement Coinsilium's dedicated Bitcoin-focused treasury operations. About Forza! Forza! was established as a dedicated, structured vehicle to manage Bitcoin and digital asset holdings as part of Coinsilium's broader treasury strategy, with all such holdings to be held and operated under Forza!, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coinsilium Group Limited. Forza! is structured with the intention to actively grow its Bitcoin treasury through automated, yield-generating strategies. This includes the planned integration of Otomato, a Web3 automation protocol in which Coinsilium holds a strategic interest. It is intended that yield generated in stablecoins would be converted into Bitcoin, in line with Forza!'s long-term accumulation strategy. Forza! is also intended to serve as a platform to demonstrate innovation in Bitcoin treasury management and support broader adoption of strategic digital asset solutions. Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza! As an initial step in the build-out of Forza!'s Bitcoin holdings, the Company intends to transfer 5 Bitcoin from Coinsilium's existing reserves into Forza!'s treasury. Further to the announcements dated 15 and 19 May 2025 regarding the broker placing and WRAP retail offer conducted with Winterflood Securities Limited, which raised gross proceeds of GBP1.5 million, the Company also intends to allocate an initial amount of no less than 10 Bitcoin from these proceeds to Forza!'s treasury. These allocations will provide Forza! with an initial holding of no less than 15 Bitcoin. This represents the beginning of Forza!'s treasury build-up, with further additions expected as the strategy progresses. The transfers are expected to be processed once all operational arrangements are in place. Forza! is currently in the process of onboarding with a Gibraltar-licensed and regulated over-the-counter (OTC) digital asset service provider. Upon completion of the onboarding process and account setup, the provider is expected to facilitate OTC execution and custodial services for Forza!'s treasury operations. Further updates will be provided as Forza!'s administrative setup progresses. This will include developments relating to the integration of Otomato, Forza!'s automated yield optimisation technology. Once fully operational, Forza! will independently hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and operate as the Company's dedicated treasury entity for Bitcoin accumulation and yield strategy implementation. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

