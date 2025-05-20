Anzeige
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 14:36
0,056 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Initial Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza! 
20-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Initial Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza! 
Gibraltar, 20 May 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN, OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture 
builder, is pleased to provide an update on its Bitcoin treasury strategy and its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, 
Forza! Gibraltar Limited ("Forza!"), established to implement Coinsilium's dedicated Bitcoin-focused treasury 
operations. 
About Forza! 
Forza! was established as a dedicated, structured vehicle to manage Bitcoin and digital asset holdings as part of 
Coinsilium's broader treasury strategy, with all such holdings to be held and operated under Forza!, a wholly owned 
subsidiary of Coinsilium Group Limited. 
Forza! is structured with the intention to actively grow its Bitcoin treasury through automated, yield-generating 
strategies. This includes the planned integration of Otomato, a Web3 automation protocol in which Coinsilium holds a 
strategic interest. It is intended that yield generated in stablecoins would be converted into Bitcoin, in line with 
Forza!'s long-term accumulation strategy. Forza! is also intended to serve as a platform to demonstrate innovation in 
Bitcoin treasury management and support broader adoption of strategic digital asset solutions. 
Bitcoin Purchase Plan and Allocation to Forza! 
As an initial step in the build-out of Forza!'s Bitcoin holdings, the Company intends to transfer 5 Bitcoin from 
Coinsilium's existing reserves into Forza!'s treasury. 
Further to the announcements dated 15 and 19 May 2025 regarding the broker placing and WRAP retail offer conducted with 
Winterflood Securities Limited, which raised gross proceeds of GBP1.5 million, the Company also intends to allocate an 
initial amount of no less than 10 Bitcoin from these proceeds to Forza!'s treasury. 
These allocations will provide Forza! with an initial holding of no less than 15 Bitcoin. This represents the beginning 
of Forza!'s treasury build-up, with further additions expected as the strategy progresses. 
The transfers are expected to be processed once all operational arrangements are in place. Forza! is currently in the 
process of onboarding with a Gibraltar-licensed and regulated over-the-counter (OTC) digital asset service provider. 
Upon completion of the onboarding process and account setup, the provider is expected to facilitate OTC execution and 
custodial services for Forza!'s treasury operations. 
Further updates will be provided as Forza!'s administrative setup progresses. This will include developments relating 
to the integration of Otomato, Forza!'s automated yield optimisation technology. Once fully operational, Forza! will 
independently hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet and operate as the Company's dedicated treasury entity for Bitcoin 
accumulation and yield strategy implementation. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0)1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                               Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  389262 
EQS News ID:  2140924 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2140924&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
