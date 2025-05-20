Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 308.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 297.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 303.8059p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,617,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,429,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.8059

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 92 305.00 08:14:39 00075415109TRLO0 XLON 92 305.20 08:14:39 00075415110TRLO0 XLON 49 305.40 08:14:39 00075415111TRLO0 XLON 1113 302.80 08:20:52 00075415418TRLO0 XLON 939 302.40 08:20:53 00075415419TRLO0 XLON 1078 302.00 08:57:02 00075416743TRLO0 XLON 131 301.60 08:57:02 00075416744TRLO0 XLON 234 301.60 08:57:02 00075416745TRLO0 XLON 6 301.60 08:57:02 00075416746TRLO0 XLON 1082 302.80 09:05:54 00075417009TRLO0 XLON 555 302.20 09:09:02 00075417438TRLO0 XLON 438 302.20 09:09:02 00075417439TRLO0 XLON 1163 302.20 09:20:46 00075417718TRLO0 XLON 1011 301.80 09:32:50 00075418078TRLO0 XLON 400 302.80 10:00:14 00075418854TRLO0 XLON 707 302.80 10:00:14 00075418855TRLO0 XLON 493 302.80 10:00:14 00075418856TRLO0 XLON 448 302.80 10:00:14 00075418857TRLO0 XLON 1059 302.60 10:00:16 00075418860TRLO0 XLON 55 303.00 10:14:26 00075419344TRLO0 XLON 1152 303.00 10:21:05 00075419561TRLO0 XLON 400 302.60 10:21:33 00075419581TRLO0 XLON 634 302.60 10:26:20 00075419677TRLO0 XLON 602 302.60 10:41:43 00075420234TRLO0 XLON 377 302.60 10:41:43 00075420235TRLO0 XLON 92 302.60 10:58:39 00075420824TRLO0 XLON 530 302.60 10:58:39 00075420825TRLO0 XLON 948 302.20 11:03:34 00075421012TRLO0 XLON 1048 301.80 11:03:38 00075421016TRLO0 XLON 1140 301.00 11:05:02 00075421048TRLO0 XLON 938 297.80 11:15:49 00075421485TRLO0 XLON 1126 298.20 11:38:28 00075422181TRLO0 XLON 1108 298.80 11:53:09 00075422439TRLO0 XLON 143 298.80 12:20:59 00075422961TRLO0 XLON 400 301.00 12:22:45 00075423087TRLO0 XLON 1326 301.00 12:22:45 00075423088TRLO0 XLON 1059 301.00 12:22:45 00075423089TRLO0 XLON 1119 301.00 12:30:50 00075423494TRLO0 XLON 92 300.60 12:38:31 00075423681TRLO0 XLON 344 301.00 12:39:39 00075423713TRLO0 XLON 187 301.00 12:39:42 00075423719TRLO0 XLON 400 302.40 12:54:57 00075424303TRLO0 XLON 639 302.40 12:54:57 00075424304TRLO0 XLON 985 302.40 12:56:36 00075424361TRLO0 XLON 989 302.60 13:05:20 00075424761TRLO0 XLON 1039 302.40 13:05:25 00075424762TRLO0 XLON 107 303.60 13:20:55 00075425253TRLO0 XLON 124 303.60 13:20:55 00075425254TRLO0 XLON 134 303.60 13:20:55 00075425255TRLO0 XLON 208 303.60 13:22:32 00075425287TRLO0 XLON 82 303.60 13:22:32 00075425288TRLO0 XLON 263 303.60 13:22:32 00075425289TRLO0 XLON 1101 303.00 13:22:32 00075425290TRLO0 XLON 236 303.00 13:27:27 00075425446TRLO0 XLON 328 303.00 13:27:27 00075425447TRLO0 XLON 124 303.00 13:27:27 00075425448TRLO0 XLON 111 302.80 13:33:16 00075425628TRLO0 XLON 318 303.00 13:37:54 00075425711TRLO0 XLON 322 303.00 13:37:54 00075425712TRLO0 XLON 92 303.20 13:40:04 00075425732TRLO0 XLON 400 302.80 13:47:40 00075426010TRLO0 XLON 400 302.80 13:47:40 00075426011TRLO0 XLON 354 302.80 13:47:40 00075426012TRLO0 XLON 122 302.80 13:51:36 00075426177TRLO0 XLON 143 302.80 13:51:36 00075426178TRLO0 XLON 171 302.80 13:51:36 00075426179TRLO0 XLON 92 302.80 13:51:42 00075426180TRLO0 XLON 108 302.80 13:51:55 00075426184TRLO0 XLON 277 302.80 13:51:58 00075426186TRLO0 XLON 150 302.80 13:52:01 00075426187TRLO0 XLON 92 302.80 13:52:10 00075426190TRLO0 XLON 92 303.00 14:00:33 00075426443TRLO0 XLON 82 303.00 14:00:37 00075426463TRLO0 XLON 32 303.00 14:00:40 00075426465TRLO0 XLON 944 302.80 14:09:17 00075426657TRLO0 XLON 170 303.00 14:10:11 00075426679TRLO0 XLON 104 303.00 14:11:11 00075426702TRLO0 XLON 999 303.00 14:13:19 00075426874TRLO0 XLON 365 303.40 14:30:21 00075427744TRLO0 XLON 183 303.40 14:30:21 00075427745TRLO0 XLON 27 303.40 14:30:21 00075427746TRLO0 XLON 937 303.40 14:30:37 00075427756TRLO0 XLON 825 303.20 14:30:45 00075427761TRLO0 XLON 192 303.20 14:30:45 00075427762TRLO0 XLON 1144 303.20 14:30:45 00075427763TRLO0 XLON 79 304.20 14:43:29 00075428494TRLO0 XLON 41 304.80 14:45:17 00075428596TRLO0 XLON 361 304.80 14:45:17 00075428597TRLO0 XLON 147 304.80 14:45:37 00075428624TRLO0 XLON 25 304.80 14:45:37 00075428625TRLO0 XLON 92 304.80 14:45:37 00075428626TRLO0 XLON 142 304.80 14:45:57 00075428645TRLO0 XLON 27 304.80 14:45:57 00075428646TRLO0 XLON 181 304.80 14:45:57 00075428647TRLO0 XLON 998 304.40 14:46:14 00075428687TRLO0 XLON 74 305.20 14:50:57 00075429038TRLO0 XLON 92 305.00 14:54:20 00075429304TRLO0 XLON 138 305.20 14:54:20 00075429305TRLO0 XLON 155 305.00 14:54:23 00075429311TRLO0 XLON 147 305.20 14:54:23 00075429312TRLO0 XLON 124 305.20 14:54:23 00075429313TRLO0 XLON 131 305.00 14:54:25 00075429329TRLO0 XLON 141 305.20 14:54:25 00075429330TRLO0 XLON 124 305.20 14:54:25 00075429331TRLO0 XLON 136 305.20 14:54:25 00075429332TRLO0 XLON 92 305.00 14:54:32 00075429336TRLO0 XLON 147 305.00 14:54:43 00075429344TRLO0 XLON 272 305.00 14:54:43 00075429345TRLO0 XLON 135 305.00 14:56:43 00075429482TRLO0 XLON 130 305.00 14:56:43 00075429483TRLO0 XLON 54 305.00 14:59:54 00075429639TRLO0 XLON 167 305.00 14:59:54 00075429640TRLO0 XLON 156 305.00 14:59:54 00075429641TRLO0 XLON 171 305.20 15:06:17 00075429936TRLO0 XLON 474 305.20 15:06:17 00075429937TRLO0 XLON 268 305.20 15:06:17 00075429938TRLO0 XLON 92 305.20 15:06:17 00075429939TRLO0 XLON 38 305.60 15:09:47 00075430174TRLO0 XLON 92 305.60 15:09:47 00075430175TRLO0 XLON 146 305.80 15:14:17 00075430429TRLO0 XLON 330 305.80 15:14:17 00075430430TRLO0 XLON 92 305.80 15:14:27 00075430431TRLO0 XLON 150 305.80 15:14:27 00075430432TRLO0 XLON 131 305.80 15:14:27 00075430433TRLO0 XLON 146 305.80 15:14:27 00075430434TRLO0 XLON 442 305.40 15:14:27 00075430435TRLO0 XLON 737 305.40 15:14:27 00075430436TRLO0 XLON 221 305.40 15:14:27 00075430437TRLO0 XLON 28 305.40 15:16:17 00075430556TRLO0 XLON 68 305.40 15:16:17 00075430557TRLO0 XLON 92 305.40 15:16:17 00075430558TRLO0 XLON 92 305.40 15:16:27 00075430566TRLO0 XLON 146 305.40 15:16:40 00075430581TRLO0 XLON 400 305.80 15:25:10 00075431065TRLO0 XLON 717 305.80 15:25:10 00075431066TRLO0 XLON 968 306.00 15:30:27 00075431342TRLO0 XLON 1159 306.40 15:35:30 00075431698TRLO0 XLON 1054 306.60 15:38:37 00075431869TRLO0 XLON 533 306.40 15:40:37 00075431994TRLO0 XLON 467 306.40 15:40:38 00075431995TRLO0 XLON 1131 306.60 15:44:15 00075432165TRLO0 XLON 400 306.00 15:49:25 00075432562TRLO0 XLON 671 306.00 15:49:25 00075432563TRLO0 XLON 552 306.60 15:54:37 00075433004TRLO0 XLON 400 306.80 15:55:08 00075433033TRLO0 XLON 594 306.80 15:55:08 00075433034TRLO0 XLON 600 306.80 15:59:45 00075433452TRLO0 XLON 345 306.80 15:59:45 00075433453TRLO0 XLON 1300 306.80 15:59:45 00075433454TRLO0 XLON 283 306.80 15:59:45 00075433455TRLO0 XLON 102 307.00 15:59:45 00075433456TRLO0 XLON 45 307.00 15:59:45 00075433457TRLO0 XLON 926 307.00 15:59:45 00075433458TRLO0 XLON 92 307.00 15:59:48 00075433460TRLO0 XLON 1051 306.80 15:59:48 00075433461TRLO0 XLON 999 307.60 16:09:27 00075434364TRLO0 XLON 96 307.60 16:11:27 00075434574TRLO0 XLON 146 307.60 16:11:27 00075434575TRLO0 XLON 92 307.60 16:11:27 00075434576TRLO0 XLON 155 307.60 16:11:27 00075434577TRLO0 XLON 92 307.60 16:12:37 00075434677TRLO0 XLON 146 307.60 16:12:37 00075434678TRLO0 XLON 95 307.60 16:12:40 00075434680TRLO0 XLON 966 307.60 16:14:00 00075434799TRLO0 XLON 1010 307.80 16:17:16 00075435447TRLO0 XLON 127 307.80 16:17:27 00075435458TRLO0 XLON 238 307.80 16:17:27 00075435459TRLO0 XLON 92 307.80 16:17:27 00075435460TRLO0 XLON 106 307.80 16:17:27 00075435461TRLO0 XLON 152 308.00 16:19:34 00075435669TRLO0 XLON 108 308.00 16:19:34 00075435670TRLO0 XLON 80 308.00 16:19:34 00075435671TRLO0 XLON 241 307.40 16:22:16 00075436008TRLO0 XLON 888 307.40 16:22:16 00075436009TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

