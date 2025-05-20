LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc (GRG.L), a British bakery chain, on Tuesday reported a rise in sales for the first 20 weeks of its current financial year.For the 20-week period to May 17, the company posted sales of 784 million pounds, higher than 730 million pounds, reported for the same period last year. Like-for-like sales grew by 2.9 percent, with improved performance in the last 11 weeks supported by better trading conditions.Looking ahead, the company said: 'The improved LFL sales performance has been delivered in what remains a challenging market context, and during a period that compares with our strongest performance in 2024. Our investment programme is on track and there has been no change to the outlook for cost inflation, which we expect to be around 6% on a LFL basis. The Board's expectations for the full year outcome remain unchanged.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX