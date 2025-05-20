Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 09:19
0,139 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
20.05.2025 09:24 Uhr
112 Leser
Minesto AB: Project Update Vestmanna: Commercial Scale Powerplant: Dragon 12 grid connected, producing electricity

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, continues operation and testing activities in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. The Dragon 12-megawatt tidal kite 'Luna' is in electricity production, following an upgrade period most prominently including a longer tether.

The Dragon 12 'Luna' is installed in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, producing electricity to grid with an extended tether configuration. Electricity production combined with a range of study visits from customers and other stakeholders make Vestmanna to the centre of attention for Minesto.

"The initial electricity production with the updated tether looks promising and in line with our expectations. We are excited to continue our testing, and satisfactory to keep pushing forward in production mode," said Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/project-update-vestmanna--commercial-scale-powerplant--dragon-12-grid-connected--producing-electrici,c4152644

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-dragon-12-installation-in-vestmannasund-faroe-islands,c3411013

Minesto Dragon 12 installation in Vestmannasund Faroe Islands

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-update-vestmanna-commercial-scale-powerplant-dragon-12-grid-connected-producing-electricity-302460155.html

