MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - At the Annual General Meeting, Fresnillo Plc.'s (FRES.L) Chairman Alejandro Baillères announced that the long-term outlook seems positive. Looking ahead, there remains much geopolitical instability, but he is encouraged by a more business-friendly environment in Mexico.Baillères said the company anticipates that at least one of the prospects in the company's exploration pipeline will join the company's development portfolio in the coming two to three years, and expects investments in exploration in Mexico, Chile and Peru to make good progress.The company also sees a positive outlook for prices with demand for silver and gold increasing, largely in line with the shift towards green technologies and of course the safe haven offered by gold in these turbulent times.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX