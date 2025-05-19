Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVTN | ISIN: FR0013240934 | Ticker-Symbol: E8TN
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 09:19
25,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,35025,40011:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2025 19:18 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurobio Scientific: EB Development rises above 90% threshold

Finanznachrichten News

EB Development rises above 90% threshold

Paris, May 19, 2024 - 7:00 pm - Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, was informed today by EB Development that it had exceeded the threshold of 90% of the company's share capital. This threshold crossing results from the acquisition by EB Development of Eurobio Scientific shares on the market.

EB Development now holds 9,224,652 shares, or 90.01% of Eurobio Scientific's share capital and 90.01% of its voting rights.

Next financial meeting
Annual General Meeting: June 19, 2025

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and offers dedicated reagents for research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its numerous partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has around 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands and the USA, and subsidiaries in Milan (Italy), Dorking (UK), Sissach (Switzerland), Bünde (Germany), Antwerp (Belgium) and Utrecht (Netherlands).

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholders are the funds IK Partners and NextStage AM, together with its two directors Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier. For further information, visit

Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.mnemonic: ALERS - ISIN code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.