Biovica International: Biovica Signs Agreement With Eurobio Scientific Covering 60 Percent of European Market

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, has signed a collaboration agreement with Eurobio Scientific, a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, for DiviTum® TKa in Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK. The scope of the agreement covers 60 percent of the total market potential identified as key European markets for Biovica.

"Eurobio Scientific has proven itself as a strong European-based distributor with impressive growth in several areas of in-vitro diagnostics. With the help of the sales force, they took over from Myriad Genetics in Europe, we are certain they will achieve strong European sales. We are delighted to sign a comprehensive agreement with such a successful and dynamic company making DiviTum TKa available for patients on the largest markets in Europe," said Anders Rylander, CEO at Biovica.

"We see great potential in DiviTum TKa, which will allow us to sell a broader range of tests to our established network of breast oncologists in the selected countries. It complements our oncology portfolio very well and our strong oncology sales force now has an even more comprehensive offering," said Denis Fortier, Chairman and CEO of Eurobio Scientific.

More about Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy. Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM. For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com

Contact Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments Biovica signs agreement with Eurobio Scientific covering 60 percent of European market

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire