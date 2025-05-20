Anzeige
WKN: 854607 | ISIN: JP3814000000 | Ticker-Symbol: FJI
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 09:40 Uhr
55 Leser
NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell announces strategic collaboration with Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Finanznachrichten News

NextCell Pharma AB's ("NextCell" or "the Company") has entered into a strategic collaboration with Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc. to bring together their core competences in mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) and raw materials for the life science sector. The aim of the collaboration is to provide researchers and developers in the cell therapy field with an integrated offering - standardised MSC products, optimised culture media, and cryopreservation solutions.

In 2024, NextCell expanded its portfolio by developing a research-use-only umbilical cord MSC product, manufactured using proprietary in-house expertise for the commercial market. Building on this progress, the company is now initiating a collaboration with Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc. ("Fujifilm") to combine this cell product with Fujifilm's established MSC media and cryopreservation product lines.

Fujifilm is a global leader in the development of high-quality cell culture solutions for the life science and medical markets. With over 50 years of industry experience, Fujifilm is recognised for its innovation and commitment to advancing areas such as cell and gene therapy.

This joint offering is expected to provide researchers and industry stakeholders with:

  • Standardised, high-quality MSC reference material
  • Optimised media and cryopreservation solutions for MSC culture and cold storage
  • A reliable reference system for the development and validation of new therapies

"We have worked closely together to develop this business relationship and are proud to be able to announce this new opportunity to our shareholders," said Dr Lindsay Davies, CSO at NextCell.

Mathias Svahn, CEO at NextCell, added: "This is a new business venture for NextCell, and we are excited to collaborate with Fujifilm, combining our expertise to build a strong partnership for the future."

This disclosure contains information that NextCell Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 20-05-2025 09:40 CET.

For more information about NextCell Pharma, please contact
Mathias Svahn, CEO
Patrik Fagerholm, CFO
Tel: +46 8 735 55 95
E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com
Website:www.nextcellpharma.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/NextCell-Pharma
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextCellPharma

For more information about Cellaviva, please contact
Sofie Falk Jansson, CEO Cellaviva AB
Tel: +46 8 735 20 10
E-mail: info@cellaviva.se
Website:www.cellaviva.se

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cellavivasverige
Instagram: https://www,instagram.com/cellaviva

Certified Adviser
The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
RedEye AB is assigned as Certified Adviser.

About NextCell Pharma AB
NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
