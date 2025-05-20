BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (DOYU) on Tuesday posted narrower loss in the first quarter, helped by higher innovative business, advertising and other revenues. Quarterly revenues, however, fell 9 percent.The Chinese game centric live-streaming platform reported first-quarter net loss of RMB 79.6 million or $10.97 million, 9.5 percent lower than the net loss of RMB 87.95 million in the same period last year. On a per ADS basis, loss was RMB 2.64 or $0.36, compared to loss of RMB 2.77 in the prior-year period.On an adjusted basis, loss came in at RMB 20.88 million or $2.88 million, compared to loss of RMB 85.69 million in the year-ago quarter. On a per ADS basis, adjusted loss was RMB 0.69 or $0.10, compared to adjusted loss of RMB 2.69 in the first quarter of 2024.According to the company, total net revenues in the first quarter fell 9 percent to RMB 947.1 million or $130.5 million from RMB 1.04 billion in the prior-year period.The company said that innovative business, advertising and other revenues surged 60.2 percent to RMB 382.6 million in the first quarter from RMB 238.8 million in the same period a year ago, helped by higher revenues from the voice-based social networking service and game membership service.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX