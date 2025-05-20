Expanded collaboration aims to help streamline adoption and drive ROI with Icertis Contract Intelligence embedded in SAP Solutions

Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced plans to make its Icertis Contract Intelligence platform available as a solution extension under the name SAP Ariba Contract Intelligence by Icertis. SAP Solution Extensions undergo a premium qualification process, exclusive to SAP Solution Extensions, and are supported with available SAP support services. This milestone builds on the longstanding partnership between Icertis and SAP, helping to enable faster product deployment and time to value for customers with one-stop licensing, deeper preconfigured product integrations, and an improved user experience.

Contracts are the foundation of every business relationship, establishing the rules of business for how enterprises buy, sell, and partner to drive global commerce. Icertis transforms traditionally static contracts into actionable business rules within the SAP user experience enabling customers to drive revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance by integrating structured contract data directly into core business processes.

"Contract intelligence plays an increasingly critical role in enterprise operations. This expansion in our partnership with Icertis aims to help more businesses reimagine how they leverage contracts as an essential pillar of their long-term growth strategies," said Manoj Swaminathan, General Manager and Chief Product Officer, Business Suite, Finance Spend, SAP.

"Contracts define the rules of business yet 90 percent of CEOs believe they're losing money in contract negotiations and more than 9 percent of a contract's value is lost post-signature adding up to billions of dollars in potential lost revenue and overpayment," said Anand Subbaraman, Chief Operating Officer, Icertis. "For years, managing the full scope of global contract obligations felt daunting, but together, SAP and Icertis have transformed that challenge into an opportunity through AI-powered contract intelligence. Our plan to become a solution extension underscores our partnership and reinforces the vital role of contracts in a holistic technology strategy that accelerates measurable outcomes."

Icertis is the AI-powered contract intelligence partner of choice for leading technology companies and global systems integrators and 3x the size of the next pure-play contract lifecycle management vendor, according to MGI Research.

To learn more about why contracts are one of the most valuable assets in the enterprise and a prime resource to drive financial outcomes with GenAI, visit Icertis at booth 338 at SAP Sapphire Orlando.

Icertis delivers AI-powered insights and agentic automation to transform static contracts into strategic enterprise advantage. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their customer, supplier, and partner relationships, enabling businesses to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full potential of millions of business relationships in more than 90 countries around the world.

