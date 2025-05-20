BRP Inc.: BRP's Design and Innovation Team is Crowned Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2025

VALCOURT, QC, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is very proud that its Design and Innovation team has received the honorary title "Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2025". This prestigious international title for design excellence has been presented since 1988 to design teams that have made a significant impact on their industry, including iconic brands such as Ferrari, Thule, Apple and Studio F. A. Porsche. BRP's Design and Innovation team led by Chief Design Officer Denys Lapointe has earned its place among these legends thanks to its ability to defy conventions and has proven itself capable of changing the game, shifting paradigms, and opening up new experiences. BRP's design philosophy is all about bringing to life unique, innovative, functional and exciting products that change how people travel across land, water, dirt and snow.

"After 40 years with BRP, I honestly can't imagine a more meaningful way to mark this milestone than my team receiving this incredible recognition. I have the privilege of leading a team of 135 multidisciplinary design experts representing 21 countries and they are a daily source of pride and inspiration," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "What makes our team exceptional is not just the talent, but the way we push each other to grow and improve every single day. I'm still learning, still growing, and I get to do it alongside people who share the same deep belief that design can change the world."

"I want to sincerely thank Denys Lapointe and the entire team for their dedication and commitment to developing market-shaping products that continue to fuel BRP's growth and inspire our entire organization," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. "This title is a testament to their creative minds and effective collaboration in challenging the status quo and continuously innovating to offer the best experiences to our riding communities."

"With a clear user-centric design philosophy, the BRP Design & Innovation Team has been developing outstanding recreational vehicles for years - innovative, functional and emotionally inspiring," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. "Under the long-standing leadership of Denys Lapointe, BRP has cultivated a design culture that runs deep within the company, making BRP an industry leader. The title 'Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2025' recognises this continuous excellence. Congratulations to Denys Lapointe and the entire team on this well-deserved honorary title!"

Over the years, BRP has accumulated an impressive and growing list of design accolades, including 56 Red Dot awards. This most recent title, for which no applications can be submitted, is awarded to winning teams that have consistently demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity and high-quality design.

Members of BRP's design team will accept the honorary title and receive the Radius trophy onstage at the prestigious Red Dot Gala in Essen, Germany on July 8, 2025. In addition to the award ceremony, an exhibition showcasing some of BRP's products along with its design process will run at the Red Dot Design Museum through mid-August.

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

