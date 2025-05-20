BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Pre-market Movers: EYEN, TIL, PTIX, BON, QBTS.The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).In the GreenEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is up over 52% at $1.72. Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) is up over 31% at $22.19. Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) is up over 18% at $1.54. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is up over 14% at $15.04. NWTN Inc. (NWTN) is up over 12% at $3.07. ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) is up over 10% at $8.31. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is up over 10% at $3.44. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is up over 10% at $2.30. Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is up over 9% at $34.50. Thumzup Media Corporation (TZUP) is up over 7% at $8.65.In the RedProtagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) is down over 19% at $8.90. UTime Limited (WTO) is down over 14% at $2.01. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (HKPD) is down over 13% at $1.12. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is down over 11% at $1.20. Complete Solaria, Inc. (SPWR) is down over 10% at $1.74. MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) is down over 7% at $19.01. Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (RYET) is down over 6% at $11.57. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) is down over 6% at $2.42. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (ADGM) is down over 6% at $1.13. Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) is down over 5% at $44.35.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX