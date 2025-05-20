Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's Laura Blackmer Named to 2025 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

President of Dealer Sales Celebrates Seventh Year on Esteemed List

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales as one of the 2025 Women of the Channel Power 100. This prestigious honor highlights an elite subset of influential leaders chosen from the CRN® 2025 Women of the Channel list. The Power 100 recognizes some of the most influential women leaders from technology vendors and distributors who consistently contribute their advocacy and expertise to advancing the channel.

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta's executive leadership team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and was promoted to President, Dealer Sales in 2022. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company's extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Blackmer has been awarded "Best Female Executive" eight times at the Frank Awards, The Cannata Report's annual awards which highlight excellence in business technology. She ranked on Tiger Paw Software's Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry list two years in a row. Blackmer has been named to CRN's Women of the Channel list seven times, is a five-time Channel Chief and two-time CRN Inclusive Channel Leader. Blackmer also serves on the Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) Board of Directors.

"I am extremely grateful for this recognition from CRN, which represents the dedication female leaders in our industry have to improving outcomes in the channel," said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. "Working with our channel partners is incredibly rewarding. Our shared commitment to fostering strong relationships and overcoming obstacles has been the cornerstone of our success. I am truly honored to be part of this community."

"We are thrilled to see Laura continually recognized for her exceptional leadership and industry knowledge that helps ensure the success of our dealer partners," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "Laura's work makes an incredible impact, both within our organization and in the channel. Her strategic guidance and unwavering support have been instrumental in driving growth. Congratulations to Laura and all the 2025 Women of the Channel awardees."

CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists are featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

