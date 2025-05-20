Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DPFP | ISIN: SE0017769847 | Ticker-Symbol: 917
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:10
8,760 Euro
+2,58 % +0,220
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGCON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGCON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 15:20 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

engcon AB: engcon completes acquisitions of minority stakes in foreign subsidiaries and issues 694,827 B shares as consideration

Finanznachrichten News

engcon AB ("engcon") hereby announces that the company has completed the previously announced acquisitions of all shares not already owned by engcon in the subsidiaries engcon Denmark A/S, engcon Finland Oy and engcon France SAS (together the "Subsidiaries").

engcon's annual general meeting on 15 May 2025 resolved to approve the board of directors' proposal for a new issue of B shares to the minority shareholders in the Subsidiaries as part of the purchase price, and thereby the condition for the transactions was fulfilled. The acquisitions have been completed today, whereby engcon has issued 694,827 B shares as consideration to the sellers. The acquisitions, which means that engcon now is the sole shareholder in the Subsidiaries, are considered to create a more efficient and uniform group structure while maintaining the community of interest between the local executives and engcon's shareholders.

For more information, please contact:
Krister Blomgren, CEO
krister.blomgren@engcon.com
+46 70 529 92 65

Anne Vågström, Head of Investor Relations
anne.vagstrom@engcon.se
+46 76 126 40 84

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 billion in 2024. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.