engcon AB: engcon's interim report Q2 2025

Second quarter 2025

Order intake increased 4 per cent to SEK 451 million (433); organic order growth was 10 per cent.

Net sales increased 18 per cent to SEK 530 million (450); organic net sales growth was 23 per cent.

Operating profit increased 15 per cent to SEK 94 million (82) and the operating margin was 17.8 per cent (18.2).

Profit for the period increased 13 per cent to SEK 70 million (62).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.46 (0.37) and SEK 0.45 (0.37), respectively

January - June 2025

Order intake increased 16 per cent to SEK 975 million (843); organic order growth was 19 per cent.

Net sales increased 16 per cent to SEK 976 million (844); organic net sales growth was 18 per cent.

Operating profit increased 26 per cent to SEK 178 million (142) and the operating margin was 18.3 per cent (16.8).

Profit for the period increased 11 per cent to SEK 123 million (111).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.80 (0.67) and SEK 0.79 (0.67), respectively.

CEO Krister Blomgren comments:

"Continued strong demand, particularly in the Nordic region, together with high delivery volumes resulted in a strong second quarter. Order intake increased organically by 10 per cent and amounted to SEK 451 million (433). Net sales amounted to SEK 530 million (450), an organic year-on-year increase of 23 per cent. Operating profit increased 15 per cent to SEK 94 million (82), corresponding to an EBIT of 17.8 per cent (18.2). The decline in margins during the quarter was largely driven by the stronger Swedish krona. Despite these challenges, our underlying business continues to show strength and we are standing strong, growing organically and building for the future. During the quarter, we recorded our highest order intake and net sales for a second quarter since 2022. It is clear that our strategy is yielding results and that we have stable ground to stand on.

Looking forward, we anticipate continued growth compared with the preceding year as a result of the recovery in the Nordic region and increased market penetration in Europe and Asia-Oceania. In the second quarter, we were negatively impacted by the stronger Swedish krona and we cannot rule out that this effect will be sustained moving forward."

Q2 presentation today at 10.00 CEST

The report will be presented by Krister Blomgren, CEO and Marcus Asplund, CFO at 10.00 a.m. CEST today at a webcasted telephone conference accessible via this link:

https://engcon.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

To access the teleconference, and thereby be able to ask questions, please register via the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to log in.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051792

The presentation material and a recorded version of the conference will be available at https://www.engcongroup.com/report/q2-2025/

For more information, please contact:

Krister Blomgren, CEO

krister.blomgren@engcon.com

+46 70 529 92 65

Anne Vågström, Head of Investor Relations

anne.vagstrom@engcon.se

+46 76 126 40 84

