WKN: A3DPFP | ISIN: SE0017769847
Frankfurt
25.07.25 | 09:07
6,630 Euro
+0,30 % +0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGCON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGCON AB 5-Tage-Chart
25.07.2025 14:00 Uhr
25.07.2025 14:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

engcon AB: engcon signs deal with Hitachi Construction Machinery in order to increase tiltrotator penetration in Europe

engcon, the world's leading manufacturer of tiltrotators, have signed an agreement with Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV (HCME) to supply engcon products to its dealers and distributors.

This mutually non-exclusive agreement is one of many ongoing projects for engcon to increase the tiltrotator penetration level in Europe and makes engcon one of the preferred suppliers to HCME and its dealer network. For engcon this is another step to make the tiltrotator concept and system known in Europe and is further proof that the tiltrotator plays a greater role in enhancing efficiency on site.

Krister Blomgren, CEO engcon, is very pleased with the agreement:
"This gives engcon an opportunity to expand to markets in Europe where we are not currently represented. We look forward to the collaboration that will benefit both parties and our customers in the long term."

For more information, please contact:

Sam Ryan, Global OEM Manager
sam.ryan@engcon.com
+44 7702 167809

Krister Blomgren, CEO
krister.blomgren@engcon.com
+46 70 529 92 65

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's slightly around 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 billion in 2024. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

About Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV (HCME)
Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV (HCME) is a subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM) established in 1972 in Oosterhout, The Netherlands. It is responsible for the manufacture, sales and marketing of Hitachi construction equipment throughout Europe, parts of Africa, and Israel. Today, HCME employs over 500 people, based at its headquarters in Amsterdam, and locations in Germany, France and the UK.

Image Attachments
Bild

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
