

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM.F) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY11.280 billion, or JPY53.03 per share. This compares with JPY24.583 billion, or JPY115.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to JPY306.152 billion from JPY328.217 billion last year.



Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



