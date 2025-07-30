

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HCM.F), a Japanese construction equipment company, on Wednesday revised down its annual guidance, below last year's result, citing a higher possibility for a decline in demand, particularly in North America.



The company said: 'In the fiscal year ending March 2026, in North America, uncertainty regarding the future due to high interest rates and U.S. tariff policies is intensifying. We anticipate that the challenging demand environment will continue. Additionally, we will carefully monitor the global demand environment, taking into account the potential impact of U.S. tariff policies on other regions.'



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Hitachi now expects a net income of JPY 73 billion, less than the previous outlook of JPY 83 billion. Profit per basic share is now anticipated to be JPY 343.15, down from the earlier projection of JPY 390.22 per share.



Hitachi now projects revenue of JPY 1.300 trillion, compared with the prior guidance of JPY 1.375 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had recorded a net income of JPY 81.428 billion, with revenue of JPY 1.371 billion. Last year, the firm had registered an income per basic share of JPY 382.83.



Despite uncertain weak macroeconomic conditions, the company aims to maintain its annual dividend plan of JPY 175 per share, unchanged from the previous year.



For the first quarter, Hitachi registered a fall in earnings and revenue due to the appreciation of Yen, a decrease in sales volume, and persisting global economic trends.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 11.280 billion, less than JPY 24.583 billion in the same period last year. Revenue stood at JPY 306.152 billion, down from JPY 328.217 billion.



