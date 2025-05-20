Anzeige
Shell plc: Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shell plc (Shell) announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 20, 2025 at the Sofitel London Heathrow Hotel Terminal 5, London Heathrow Airport, London TW6 2GD. Resolutions 1 - 21 were carried and Resolution 22 was not carried.

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 3,786,426,16799.7011,532,6130.303,797,958,78063.68%46,943,598
2Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report3,727,092,75297.4497,810,5972.563,824,903,34964.13%19,987,286
3Reappointment of Dick Boer3,762,715,87398.3562,979,0971.653,825,694,97064.15%19,204,004
4Reappointment of Neil Carson3,774,804,54798.6750,973,8441.333,825,778,39164.15%19,113,357
5Reappointment of Ann Godbehere3,776,503,17698.7149,467,7321.293,825,970,90864.15%18,925,173
6Reappointment of Sinead Gorman3,768,500,18698.4957,735,6781.513,826,235,86464.15%18,656,203
7Reappointment of Jane Holl Lute3,774,574,59598.6651,301,4251.343,825,876,02064.15%19,009,063
8Reappointment of Catherine Hughes3,695,455,35296.58130,697,2073.423,826,152,55964.15%18,733,127
9Reappointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie3,474,248,74091.43325,683,8708.573,799,932,61063.71%44,969,316
10Reappointment of Sir Charles Roxburgh3,777,445,74398.7348,431,0851.273,825,876,82864.15%19,020,040
11Reappointment of Wael Sawan 3,775,372,55598.6751,002,1691.333,826,374,72464.16%18,522,658
12Reappointment of Abraham (Bram) Schot3,750,343,40498.0375,496,3781.973,825,839,78264.15%19,054,717
13Reappointment of Leena Srivastava3,772,587,57598.6153,120,6041.393,825,708,17964.15%19,183,729
14Reappointment of Cyrus Taraporevala3,773,249,06098.6352,307,5851.373,825,556,64564.14%19,334,935
15Reappointment of Auditors3,821,539,38699.875,124,9450.133,826,664,33164.16%18,230,757
16Remuneration of Auditors3,821,856,71399.894,179,8680.113,826,036,58164.15%18,846,899
17Authority to allot shares3,723,376,23597.34101,562,5892.663,824,938,82464.13%19,954,787
18Disapplication of pre-emption rights*3,778,099,13798.9739,333,5731.033,817,432,71064.01%27,444,134
19Authority to make on-market purchases of own shares*3,816,820,93899.788,326,1390.223,825,147,07764.14%19,739,759
20Authority to make off-market purchases of own shares*3,790,130,46899.1034,608,8930.903,824,739,36164.13%20,153,486
21Authority for certain donations and expenditure3,777,308,23198.7747,013,1441.233,824,321,37564.12%20,567,801
22Shareholder resolution*779,144,67120.563,010,846,64379.443,789,991,31463.55%54,890,100

* Special resolution

Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said: "Shell's shareholders have strongly backed our strategy to deliver more value with less emissions as outlined at Shell's Capital Markets Day 2025. Our focus on performance, discipline and simplification enables us to invest in providing the energy the world needs today, and in helping to build the low-carbon energy system of the future."

The level of votes on Resolution 22 requires us to explain what actions we intend to take to consult shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind the result, and report back within six months. We will meet this obligation by continuing to engage with shareholders and we welcome feedback in terms of our LNG disclosures as we prepare the note on our website related to the LNG market, Shell's LNG business, and how our LNG business reconciles with our broader strategy and climate commitments.

May 20, 2025

Sean Ashley
Company Secretary
Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
