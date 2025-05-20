Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 17:01
1,148 Euro
+0,26 % +0,003
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,15217:45
1,1361,14817:45
20.05.2025 17:38 Uhr
Celebrating Lenovo's 20 Years of Innovation and Impact in the Triangle

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Explore the NC community's key role in Lenovo's global mission of innovation, transformation, and corporate citizenship.

Lenovo's gone platinum - specifically, we're celebrating our platinum anniversary in North Carolina. After acquiring IBM's PC division in 2005, Lenovo established one of its two global headquarters amidst the scenic pines of North Carolina's Research Triangle Park and thus began our immense globalization journey.

Over the years, Lenovo has experienced significant growth, both locally and globally, and we now serve customers in 180 markets worldwide. Even with this expansive reach, a substantial portion of our product innovation, including advancements in artificial intelligence, continues to originate in North Carolina.

David Hamilton, Communications Director for Lenovo North America, recently engaged in a conversation with Sougata Mukherjee of the Triangle Business Journal. They discussed Lenovo's profound impact on the region and the critical role this community plays in our global mission of innovation, transformation, and corporate citizenship.

During the far-reaching conversation, David emphasized that many of Lenovo's groundbreaking technologies, such as warm water cooling for servers, were developed in the Triangle. Remarkably, Lenovo holds over 10,000 patents in the United States, with approximately 40% stemming from North Carolina innovation.

The discussion also highlighted the region's rich talent pool, supported by nearby world-class universities that help contribute to Lenovo's strong workforce. It also covered our community investments and ambitious plans for our future in North Carolina.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/celebrating-lenovo%e2%80%99s-20-years-of-innovation-and-impact-in-the-triangle-1029914

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
