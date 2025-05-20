Nanterre, 20 May 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2025

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic







April YTD at the end of April (4 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Autoroutes +3.9% +2.6% Light vehicles +4.8% +2.9% Heavy vehicles -1.1% +0.9%

In April, traffic across all vehicle categories rose by almost 4%: the positioning of the Easter weekend1 was favorable for light vehicle traffic (+5%), but unfavorable for heavy goods vehicle traffic (-1%).2

Overall, since the beginning of the year, traffic is up (+2.6%) for both light and heavy vehicles.

1 entirely in April this year, unlike 2024.

2 due to the Spanish public holidays preceding Holy Week.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1







April YTD at the end of April

(4 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +9.4% +7.1% Portugal (ANA) +8.1% +4.1% United Kingdom +3.7% +2.9% France +9.9% +7.0% Serbia +11% +3.3% Hungary +20% +17% Mexico (OMA) +19% +12% United States of America +5.1% +0.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -11% -12% Costa Rica +5.2% +3.2% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +2.3% +5.8% Brazil +15% +9.4% Japan (Kansai Airports) +15% +13% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +17% +21% Cabo Verde +22% +17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

Passenger traffic at VINCI Airports showed a marked acceleration in April (+9.4% overall), in almost all countries in the network. The acceleration was particularly strong in Portugal, Serbia, Hungary, Mexico and Japan.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2







April YTD at the end of April

(4 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024 VINCI Airports +8.1% +6.8% Portugal (ANA) +5.9% +3.2% United Kingdom +2.5% +3.4% France +5.8% +4.9% Serbia +6.1% +1.5% Hungary +14% +14% Mexico (OMA) +12% +11% United States of America +36% +31% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -14% -15% Costa Rica +5.2% +1.0% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.5% +2.5% Brazil +7.6% +5.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) +11% +7.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +17% +21% Cabo Verde +23% +19%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

