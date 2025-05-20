Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Nanterre, 20 May 2025

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in April 2025

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic


 April YTD at the end of April (4 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024
VINCI Autoroutes +3.9% +2.6%
Light vehicles +4.8% +2.9%
Heavy vehicles -1.1% +0.9%

In April, traffic across all vehicle categories rose by almost 4%: the positioning of the Easter weekend1 was favorable for light vehicle traffic (+5%), but unfavorable for heavy goods vehicle traffic (-1%).2

Overall, since the beginning of the year, traffic is up (+2.6%) for both light and heavy vehicles.

1 entirely in April this year, unlike 2024.
2 due to the Spanish public holidays preceding Holy Week.

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1


 April YTD at the end of April
(4 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports +9.4% +7.1%
Portugal (ANA) +8.1% +4.1%
United Kingdom +3.7% +2.9%
France +9.9% +7.0%
Serbia +11% +3.3%
Hungary +20% +17%
Mexico (OMA) +19% +12%
United States of America +5.1% +0.4%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -11% -12%
Costa Rica +5.2% +3.2%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +2.3% +5.8%
Brazil +15% +9.4%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +15% +13%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +17% +21%
Cabo Verde +22% +17%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period

Passenger traffic at VINCI Airports showed a marked acceleration in April (+9.4% overall), in almost all countries in the network. The acceleration was particularly strong in Portugal, Serbia, Hungary, Mexico and Japan.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2


 April YTD at the end of April
(4 months)

% change 2025/2024 % change 2025/2024
VINCI Airports +8.1% +6.8%
Portugal (ANA) +5.9% +3.2%
United Kingdom +2.5% +3.4%
France +5.8% +4.9%
Serbia +6.1% +1.5%
Hungary +14% +14%
Mexico (OMA) +12% +11%
United States of America +36% +31%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -14% -15%
Costa Rica +5.2% +1.0%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -2.5% +2.5%
Brazil +7.6% +5.2%
Japan (Kansai Airports) +11% +7.5%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +17% +21%
Cabo Verde +23% +19%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
