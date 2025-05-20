Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 15:29
1,320 Euro
+2,33 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3001,59019:57
Dow Jones News
20.05.2025 18:51 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-May-2025 / 17:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               20 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      90,165 
Highest price paid per share:         115.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          113.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.4465p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,628,048 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,628,048) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      114.4465p                    90,165

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
5000              114.00          11:50:04         00337158269TRLO1     XLON 
336              114.80          11:50:06         00337158285TRLO1     XLON 
202              114.80          11:50:06         00337158286TRLO1     XLON 
2400              114.60          11:50:06         00337158287TRLO1     XLON 
291              114.60          11:50:06         00337158288TRLO1     XLON 
2607              114.00          11:50:17         00337158303TRLO1     XLON 
713              114.00          11:50:18         00337158304TRLO1     XLON 
439              115.00          11:50:48         00337158376TRLO1     XLON 
13488             115.00          11:50:48         00337158377TRLO1     XLON 
703              115.00          11:54:49         00337159092TRLO1     XLON 
737              115.00          11:55:04         00337159114TRLO1     XLON 
735              115.00          11:55:19         00337159141TRLO1     XLON 
1390              114.80          11:55:29         00337159196TRLO1     XLON 
25000             114.70          11:57:15         00337159619TRLO1     XLON 
200              114.60          14:00:02         00337165375TRLO1     XLON 
670              114.60          14:55:00         00337168911TRLO1     XLON 
1308              114.60          14:55:00         00337168912TRLO1     XLON 
1308              114.60          14:55:00         00337168913TRLO1     XLON 
654              114.60          14:55:00         00337168914TRLO1     XLON 
654              114.60          14:55:00         00337168915TRLO1     XLON 
331              114.80          14:55:00         00337168916TRLO1     XLON 
650              114.40          15:27:05         00337171138TRLO1     XLON 
669              114.20          15:27:30         00337171150TRLO1     XLON 
703              114.00          15:32:28         00337171345TRLO1     XLON 
3678              114.00          15:32:28         00337171346TRLO1     XLON 
131              114.00          15:32:28         00337171347TRLO1     XLON 
25000             114.00          15:48:18         00337172214TRLO1     XLON 
168              113.80          16:05:57         00337173689TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  389557 
EQS News ID:  2141936 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2141936&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.