DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-May-2025 / 17:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 20 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 90,165 Highest price paid per share: 115.00p Lowest price paid per share: 113.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 114.4465p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,628,048 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,628,048) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 114.4465p 90,165

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 5000 114.00 11:50:04 00337158269TRLO1 XLON 336 114.80 11:50:06 00337158285TRLO1 XLON 202 114.80 11:50:06 00337158286TRLO1 XLON 2400 114.60 11:50:06 00337158287TRLO1 XLON 291 114.60 11:50:06 00337158288TRLO1 XLON 2607 114.00 11:50:17 00337158303TRLO1 XLON 713 114.00 11:50:18 00337158304TRLO1 XLON 439 115.00 11:50:48 00337158376TRLO1 XLON 13488 115.00 11:50:48 00337158377TRLO1 XLON 703 115.00 11:54:49 00337159092TRLO1 XLON 737 115.00 11:55:04 00337159114TRLO1 XLON 735 115.00 11:55:19 00337159141TRLO1 XLON 1390 114.80 11:55:29 00337159196TRLO1 XLON 25000 114.70 11:57:15 00337159619TRLO1 XLON 200 114.60 14:00:02 00337165375TRLO1 XLON 670 114.60 14:55:00 00337168911TRLO1 XLON 1308 114.60 14:55:00 00337168912TRLO1 XLON 1308 114.60 14:55:00 00337168913TRLO1 XLON 654 114.60 14:55:00 00337168914TRLO1 XLON 654 114.60 14:55:00 00337168915TRLO1 XLON 331 114.80 14:55:00 00337168916TRLO1 XLON 650 114.40 15:27:05 00337171138TRLO1 XLON 669 114.20 15:27:30 00337171150TRLO1 XLON 703 114.00 15:32:28 00337171345TRLO1 XLON 3678 114.00 15:32:28 00337171346TRLO1 XLON 131 114.00 15:32:28 00337171347TRLO1 XLON 25000 114.00 15:48:18 00337172214TRLO1 XLON 168 113.80 16:05:57 00337173689TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 389557 EQS News ID: 2141936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2141936&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)