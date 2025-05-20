AMOEBA: Amoéba announces the nomination of Charlotte Franceries, a leading figure in the cosmetics and communications industry, to its Board of Directors

Press release

Chassieu (France), 20 May 2025 - 7 p.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces that its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to propose the appointment of Ms Charlotte Franceries as member of the Board of Directors at the next General Meeting, which will be held on 26 June. Her forthcoming appointment to the Board would be a major step forward for Amoéba, which would benefit from the wide-ranging expertise of a highly accomplished professional with extensive experience in the cosmetics and beauty industry, ranging from international business management to international marketing and communications.

After graduating from EM LYON, Charlotte Franceries worked for over 25 years at L'Oréal, beginning her career in international marketing management for the Vichy brand, then for L'Oréal Paris skin care. She then became International Managing Director of Biotherm, followed by Managing Director France of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. After leading the Roger & Gallet brand, she became International Managing Director of L'Oréal Paris, the Group's largest and most prestigious subsidiary.

She joined the French agency of the McCann Group seven years ago and is now its president. The McCann Group is one of the world's leading advertising and communications agencies, with a presence in over 100 countries worldwide. Within the Group, Ms. Franceries is also global account manager for L'Oréal.

Charlotte Franceries said: "I'm delighted to be joining Amoéba's Board of Directors, and I'd like to thank its members for their confidence. I was convinced by Amoéba's great potential for innovation, and in particular by the innovative and very promising nature of its cosmetic ingredient. The company has unique expertise and I'm looking forward to contributing to the strategic choices that will shape the future of the company, in particular by giving it the benefit of my specific knowledge of the world of cosmetics and communication."

Benoît Villers, Chairman of Amoéba's Board of Directors, said: "We are very proud and honored to welcome Charlotte Franceries to our Board of Directors. Her impressive experience gained in Marketing and General Management positions within the L'Oréal Group, enriched by her complete expertise of advertising and communication techniques acquired at the head of the McCann France group, will enable Amoéba to benefit from new skills, complementary business approaches and new strategic visions. In addition to the obvious benefits that Ms Franceries' arrival will bring to our cosmetics business, which is in the process of being launched, her experience will benefit all our activities, including biocontrol. "

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

