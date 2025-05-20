WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM), Tuesday announced an updated GM Rewards loyalty program and introduced a new credit card called the GM Rewards Mastercard, issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank. With this updated program and new card, customers will have more opportunities to collect and use GM Rewards points when purchasing new vehicles, parts, accessories, or using GM services.Members can also apply their points toward digital offerings like most OnStar subscriptions and Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driving technology, which works on roughly 750,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.Additionally, customers who finance through GM Financial will now be able to use their rewards points to reduce their account balance. For eligible individuals, points can also be used alongside GM's Family First discount programs for employees, dealers, and suppliers. This new card adds to Barclays' portfolio of co-branded credit cards, which already features some of the most recognizable brands in the country.The GM Rewards Mastercard, launching today, is supported by the Mastercard network and includes exclusive World Elite benefits. New cardholders can earn a 30,000-point bonus by spending $1,000 within the first 90 days. The card offers up to 10x points on GM-related purchases-7x points when using the card and up to 3x more for being a GM Rewards member.Moreover, everyday purchases such as fuel, groceries, dining, and travel earn 3x points. Points can be redeemed for a range of options including new vehicles, services, account payments, parts, and accessories. There's no limit to how many points you can earn, and qualified GM purchases over $499 made within the first 30 days come with a low introductory interest rate for nine months.Current cardholders can continue using their existing cards until August 25, 2025. They will receive new cards from Barclays this summer, along with instructions on how to activate and begin using them on the launch date.Later this year, GM and Barclays plan to roll out a GM Business Mastercard tailored for business customers. This version will offer even more rewards on GM purchases and additional redemption options.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX