Aible Showcases End-to-End Automated AI Agents for Business Users With NVIDIA

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Aible, the Enterprise Agentic AI leader, today announced it is showcasing how Agentic AI solutions for business users are being rapidly deployed and optimized at scale. This year at Dell Technologies World 2025, taking place May 19-22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Aible in collaboration with NVIDIA will feature how the joint solution empowers Fortune 500 companies and government organizations to realize transformative business impact.

In a fully dedicated space at the NVIDIA booth (#509), Aible is presenting on "AI Agents for Business Users at Enterprise Scale". Attendees of Dell Technologies World 2025 will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how Aible and NVIDIA together are transforming enterprise AI by enabling business teams through deployment of intelligent agents that learn and adapt within enterprise environments. Aible will also feature live product demonstrations and customer success stories from Fortune 50 companies and government agencies at the NVIDIA booth. A critical aspect to the revolutionary AI agents that can be launched in minutes is that they can auto-adjust and optimize to their enterprise with business user feedback on their reasoning. The showcase will feature how Aible leverages cutting-edge NVIDIA technologies such as NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo Customizer, NVIDIA NeMo Evaluator, NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, NVIDIA Agent Intelligence toolkit, NVIDIA Dynamo and other technologies to optimize end-to-end agents.

According to Arijit Sengupta, founder and CEO of Aible, "AI agents today run on the Internet calling multiple models running on different servers. Individual models may be optimized for speed or operating cost - but the end-to-end agent certainly is not. Aible optimizes the end-to-end agent from Generative AI models to Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), to the user interface and to fine-tuning on individual NVIDIA-powered servers."

"AI agents are becoming digital teammates that autonomously perceive, reason and act, empowering employees across industries," said John Fanelli, vice president, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA's advanced agentic AI platforms and Aible's secure, business-user-friendly solutions, enterprises can confidently deploy, customize, and scale AI agents anywhere to transform productivity."

Optimizing End-to-End Agents on NVIDIA

At the recent NVIDIA GTC event earlier this year, Aible demonstrated how end-to-end agents running on a single physical server can be 2-5X faster than the same agent running distributed on the Internet. These integrations allow for unprecedented performance with enterprise-grade security, speed, and control. More details available here.

Aible Recognized as an Emerging Leader for Generative AI Engineering

Aible was recently recognized as an Emerging Leader for Generative AI Engineering in the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Technologies. According to the report, "Emerging Leaders typically possess visibility within the market as well as both strong features and future potential. Their size and financial strength enable them to remain viable in a fast-moving and evolving market. Emerging Leaders typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements. However, they may fail to meet the specific needs of vertical markets or other more specialized segments."

Proven AI Impact at Enterprise and Government

Aible's platform is already being deployed by Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies to solve real business problems with measurable outcomes. At Dell Technologies World 2025, attendees will hear use cases and success stories that demonstrate Aible's unique ability to empower business users quickly to see immediate results. These stories include recently featured customers at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, and a recording of that session is available here.

Executive attendees at the event will be able to schedule a 1:1 session with the Aible team here.

About Aible

Aible is redefining how enterprises drive measurable business impact with specialized AI agents, created and coached by business users at scale. CVS Health, Baptist Health, State of Nebraska, Verizon and others use AI agents from Aible to deliver measurable results across business areas including customer acquisition and retention, call center optimization, inventory or supply chain management, product development, and risk mitigation in days - not months. The agentic AI platform is the fastest way for business users to automatically look across millions of patterns to surface enterprise insights with cutting-edge augmented analytics and GenAI. Uniquely, Aible gives business users full control of the AI agents by enabling them to provide feedback on the reasoning steps to drive higher accuracy, faster business alignment, and continuously improve performance across thousands of enterprise use cases. Entirely implemented within the security of the enterprise's own cloud or at the edge, the end-to-end serverless AI platform is up to 200X more cost efficient. Learn more at www.aible.com.

