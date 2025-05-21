LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN) Tuesday announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Belgium-based biotech firm EsoBiotec, a pioneer in in vivo cell therapies.The acquisition includes EsoBiotec's ENaBL (Engineered NanoBody Lentiviral) platform, which enables rapid delivery of cell therapy via intravenous injection. This platform uses targeted lentiviruses to program immune cells, such as T cells, to identify and eliminate cancerous or autoreactive cells without requiring immune cell depletion.The deal, valued up to $1 billion, involves a $425 million upfront payment and up to $575 million in milestone-based payments. EsoBiotec is now a wholly owned AstraZeneca subsidiary. The acquisition does not affect AstraZeneca's 2025 financial guidance.AstraZeneca's broader cell therapy strategy focuses on innovative immune-system-based treatments, including CAR T, TCR T, and CAR Treg technologies, aimed at cancer, rare, and immune-mediated diseases. The company continues to lead in oncology and respiratory care, with a long-term goal of curing cancer and eliminating diseases like asthma and COPD.AstraZeneca emphasized that ENaBL offers a revolutionary approach by delivering genetic instructions directly to immune cells through a simple IV, potentially transforming access to cell therapy by eliminating the need for complex manufacturing and preparation steps.The company reiterated its vision to redefine cancer care and ultimately eliminate cancer as a cause of death, while also aiming to cure immune-mediated diseases through targeted, life-changing therapies.Tuesday, AZN closed at $69.92, up 0.33%, and is currently unchanged in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX