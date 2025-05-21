Avolta AG
Avolta has priced EUR-denominated senior notes in an aggregate amount of EUR 500 million. The senior notes will have a term of seven years due in 2032. The annual interest rate will be 4.50% and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to refinance Avolta's outstanding Senior Notes due 2026 and to repay borrowings under its Revolving Credit Facility.
It is expected that the Notes will be admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The Notes will be offered and sold only to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
