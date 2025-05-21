Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, and Intel have a long-term partnership to bring smarter, more intuitive AI features to Intel's next-gen laptops. Together, they're turning PCs into intelligent devices that can sense and respond to their environment like knowing when you're present or automatically connecting and sharing across devices.

These features already launched in the market at scale are using Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor software running on Intel's advanced AI chips. The software is fast, efficient, and designed to run smoothly without draining battery life.

"As more top PC makers release Intel AI laptops with Elliptic Labs' software, it underscores the strength of our collaboration with Intel and signals a new standard in intelligent, sustainable, and user-centric computing," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "We're designing experiences where the PC doesn't just wait for commands it thinks with you. It senses your presence, anticipates your needs, and takes action in real time. This shift marks the beginning of a new era in personal computing: intuitive, responsive, and built to make everyday interactions smarter and more seamless."

"At Intel, we believe AI isn't just a feature it's a fundamental transformation in how people interact with their devices," said Ken McKee, VP of Customer Engineering, Intel Corporation. "Our collaboration with Elliptic Labs reflects that vision. Together, we're delivering intuitive, responsive AI capabilities that run efficiently on-device, enabling laptops to sense, adapt, and respond in real time. This marks a shift from passive machines to active partners where your PC doesn't just compute, it collaborates with you."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we're not just adapting to the future of technology we're actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

