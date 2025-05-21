Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Berlin
07.01.22 | 20:00
55,04 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,00016,40007:30
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Group Launches "Vienna Consolidation" Ocean Freight Service from Japan to Central/Eastern Europe

Finanznachrichten News

- Utilizing cargo-partner's Business Locations to Expand Services to Central/Eastern Europe -

TOKYO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd., (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., in collaboration with fellow group company cargo-partner GmbH (hereinafter "cargo-partner"), has launched a "Vienna Consolidation" service for exports from Japan to Central and Eastern Europe.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xy0O8pw01BZ_L1gRUy75pvj3Y1cLQzaG/view?usp=sharing

Background to service development
With recent years seeing a rise in the demand for export cargo to Central and Eastern Europe, the limited consolidation service options for shipments originating in Japan have become an issue. To address this growing demand, Nippon Express worked with cargo-partner, whose network spans Central and Eastern Europe, to develop a cross-dock consolidation service to both European regions based out of its Vienna CFS.

Overview of Vienna Consolidation service
This service covers transport from major ports in Japan (Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Kobe, Hakata and Moji) to a total of 26 destinations in Central and Eastern Europe (Vienna, Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Zagreb, Prague, Budapest, etc.). Nippon Express uses FP1, which sails non-stop from Japan to Northern Europe, for containerized cargo transport to the Vienna CFS, where the containers are offloaded and the cargo devanned and transported to its respective destinations. The NX Group handles the cargo from origin to destination, ensuring high-quality, safe, and reliable service.

Features of the service
- A wide variety of destinations
Service to the entire Central and Eastern European regions is available from the Vienna CFS. Nippon Express provides extensive first-rate services using the trunk-line transport offered by cargo-partner's numerous business locations throughout the regions.

- High transport quality
Containerized cargo is shipped directly from Japan to Northern Europe and then transported to the Vienna CFS. NX Group business locations perform all CFS tasks at both origin and destination to maintain high transport quality.

- Attractive pricing
Customers can save an average of 20-30% compared to traditional service pricing.

The NX Group remains committed to making full use of all forms of transport to support its customers' business expansion on a global scale.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g1Rtb9Mie5yhenpOr8A007kKolh1gBJ6/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-group-launches-vienna-consolidation-ocean-freight-service-from-japan-to-centraleastern-europe-302461417.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.