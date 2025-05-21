NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Group Launches "Vienna Consolidation" Ocean Freight Service from Japan to Central/Eastern Europe

- Utilizing cargo-partner's Business Locations to Expand Services to Central/Eastern Europe -

TOKYO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd., (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., in collaboration with fellow group company cargo-partner GmbH (hereinafter "cargo-partner"), has launched a "Vienna Consolidation" service for exports from Japan to Central and Eastern Europe.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xy0O8pw01BZ_L1gRUy75pvj3Y1cLQzaG/view?usp=sharing

Background to service development

With recent years seeing a rise in the demand for export cargo to Central and Eastern Europe, the limited consolidation service options for shipments originating in Japan have become an issue. To address this growing demand, Nippon Express worked with cargo-partner, whose network spans Central and Eastern Europe, to develop a cross-dock consolidation service to both European regions based out of its Vienna CFS.

Overview of Vienna Consolidation service

This service covers transport from major ports in Japan (Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Kobe, Hakata and Moji) to a total of 26 destinations in Central and Eastern Europe (Vienna, Graz, Linz, Innsbruck, Zagreb, Prague, Budapest, etc.). Nippon Express uses FP1, which sails non-stop from Japan to Northern Europe, for containerized cargo transport to the Vienna CFS, where the containers are offloaded and the cargo devanned and transported to its respective destinations. The NX Group handles the cargo from origin to destination, ensuring high-quality, safe, and reliable service.

Features of the service

- A wide variety of destinations

Service to the entire Central and Eastern European regions is available from the Vienna CFS. Nippon Express provides extensive first-rate services using the trunk-line transport offered by cargo-partner's numerous business locations throughout the regions.

- High transport quality

Containerized cargo is shipped directly from Japan to Northern Europe and then transported to the Vienna CFS. NX Group business locations perform all CFS tasks at both origin and destination to maintain high transport quality.

- Attractive pricing

Customers can save an average of 20-30% compared to traditional service pricing.

The NX Group remains committed to making full use of all forms of transport to support its customers' business expansion on a global scale.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g1Rtb9Mie5yhenpOr8A007kKolh1gBJ6/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-group-launches-vienna-consolidation-ocean-freight-service-from-japan-to-centraleastern-europe-302461417.html