Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Vladimir Basilio Kusznirczuk as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr Kusznirczuk has been QBT's Marketing and Business Development Manager since May 2023, addressing business opportunities with large US and Canadian bitcoin miners and mining rigs manufacturers.

Mr Kusznirczuk, a US citizen based in London, has previously had roles in sales and business development at AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile and BlackBerry Ltd.

He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Rider University and a Bachelor's degree cum laude in Decision Sciences, Statistics and Computers from the same university.

Francesco Gardin, Chairman and CEO of QBT commented,"Vlad has been with the Company for two years, he knows the sector, the Company's technology and most of the prospects. I believe he is an ideal board member for the Company. In bringing Vlad onto the Board, we have the critical skillset for this phase of development of the Company, where the commercialisation of QBT's technology is the top priority. Vlad's experience within the US and Canada, where a number of important Bitcoin players are located, will be key for the business success of the Company."

The following details are in relation to the appointment of Vladimir Basilio Kusznirczuk (aged 63) are disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2 Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current Directorships Directorships held in the previous 5 years Ceterra Ltd CEE LLC Ltd Transylvania Paper and Packaging SRL Digital Retail Technology LTD

Mr Kusznirczuk currently holds 1,000,000 QBT warrants at 5p, exercisable from 1 November 2023 until 6 May 2026. He further holds 1,000,000 QBT warrants at 10p exercisable from 1 November 2023 until 6 May 2026.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.