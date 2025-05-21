Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron Appoints Ralph Hughes as Chief Business Officer

Ralph Hughes joins Faron to strengthen Commercial Strategy, Business Development and Market Assessment function

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing next-generation immunotherapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ralph Hughes as the new Chief Business Officer, starting on the 28 May 2025. Mr. Hughes will be part of the Management Team and Business Development Committee.

Prior to joining Faron, Mr. Hughes worked as Senior Vice President at PharmaVentures, serving multiple clients with expertise in Commercial Strategy, Business Development and Market Access.

Mr. Hughes has extensive experience in commercial due diligence, market access and business development processes through his various roles in the pharmaceutical industry. At Mundipharma, he was responsible for the commercial launch strategy for pipeline assets and commercial assessment of new assets. At Pfizer, he developed global commercial, market access and pricing strategies across multiple disease areas for early-stage and in-market assets.

Mr. Hughes holds an MSc in Public Health and Health Economics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a BSc in Biomedical Sciences from Newcastle. Throughout his career, Mr. Hughes has developed a strong understanding of what it takes to overcome access hurdles and commercialize novel therapeutics.

"I am honoured to step into this role at such a critical time for Faron", says Mr. Hughes the in-coming CBO of Faron . "I look forward to putting my experience to good use and fostering partnerships that will further the Company's mission and fulfil our promise of bringing this exciting immunotherapy closer to patients"

"We are delighted to have such an experienced pharmaceutical market access and strategic commercial development expert to join us as the new CBO", says Dr. Juho Jalkanen, CEO of Faron. "Ralphs's proven track record in biopharma leadership and his experience aligns perfectly with our corporate development efforts and strategic growth initiatives."

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com .

