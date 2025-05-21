TOKYO, May 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of clinical research across its oncology portfolio and pipeline during the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (ASCO25), which is taking place in Chicago, Illinois, and virtually,from May 30 to June 3.Notable data include findings from the Phase 3 LEAP-002 study, which evaluated lenvatinib(LENVIMA), the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) discovered by Eisai, plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, versus lenvatinib monotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The poster presentation will feature long-term follow-up data providing further insights into lenvatinib's role in the treatment landscape for patients affected by HCC (NCT03713593;Abstract #4095).Additional research from Eisai's pipeline will focus on E7386, a CBP/ß-catenin interaction inhibitor, in combination with lenvatinib. This includes a dose optimization trial-in-progress presentation (Abstract TPS5632) and dose expansion findings (Abstract #5599) in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma (NCT04008797)."At Eisai, our pursuit of scientific advancement is fueled by a deep commitment to our human healthcare concept. We believe patients deserve our best efforts, and we endeavor to deliver that by pushing boundaries in oncology research, particularly in challenging areas," said Dr. Corina Dutcus, Senior Vice President, Oncology Global Clinical Development Lead at Eisai Inc. " Our data at ASCO 2025 showcase this principle in action. The long-term follow-up data from LEAP-002 contribute to our ongoing body of research and further reinforce our understanding of LENVIMA's established role in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, while our pipeline work in advanced endometrial carcinoma represents our continued dedication to addressing areas with unmet medical needs through innovative therapeutic approaches."An oral presentation will feature data from the final analysis of the Phase 3 LEAP-015 study evaluating lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab and chemotherapy versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced, metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (NCT04662710; Abstract #4001).This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products.It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.The full list of Eisai presentations is included below. These abstracts will be made available via theASCO website on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 4:00 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT).In March 2018, Eisai and MSD, through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for theworldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy. Eisai and MSD are studying the lenvatinibplus pembrolizumab combination through the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program inHCC and esophageal cancer across multiple clinical trials.Eisai's Focus on CancerEisai positions Oncology as one of its key strategic areas, and aims to contribute to the cure of cancers through the discovery of innovative new drugs with new targets and mechanisms of action under the Deep Human BiologyLearning (DHBL) drug discovery and development organization.By utilizing biomarker data obtained from our products to elucidate the mechanisms of the incidence and root causes of cancer, as well as drug resistance, and using Eisai Group's precision chemistry technology to turn undruggable intracellular therapeutic targets into druggable ones, we will create new backbone therapeutic drugs.(1) KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.(2) E7386 is created through collaboration research between Eisai and PRISM BioLab Co., Ltd.(Headquarters: Kanagawa)(3) The presentation with TPS (Trial in Progress Submission) attached to the abstract number indicates that the study is in the intermediate stage, and the presentation does not report the final study results.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.