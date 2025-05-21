BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a provider of water and waste water services, reported Wednesday higher profit in fiscal 2025, with growth in turnover. Further, the company lifted dividend, and said it sees adjusted earnings per share to double by 2028.In the year, profit before taxation grew to 320.1 million pounds from last year's 201.3 million pounds.Group profit after tax was 229.4 million pounds, up from 140.2 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share improved to 76.4 pence from 50.9 pence last year.Adjusted basic earnings per share were 112.1 pence, compared to 79.4 pence last year.The company noted that year-on-year adjusted earnings per share growth was 41% and profit before interest and tax growth was 15%, both the highest in a decade.Group turnover was 2.43 billion pounds, up 3.8 percent from 2.34 billion pounds a year ago, driven mainly by higher revenues in Regulated Water and Wastewater business.Further, the Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 73.03 pence per share for 2025, higher than 70.10 pence per share last year. This gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 121.71 pence per share, up 4.2 percent year-over-year.The proposed final dividend, in line with inflation-linked dividend policy, is payable on July 15 to shareholders on the register at May 30.Looking ahead, Severn Trent projects adjusted earnings per share to double in the 3-year period to 2028 from 112.1 pence in 2025, benefitting from regulated revenue growth including ODI outperformance, continued cost management, and strategic approach to financing.The company expects the projected earnings growth to be weighted towards 2026 reflecting its bill profile.Further, the company projects fiscal 2026 dividend of 126.02 pence per share, in line with AMP8 policy of annual growth by CPIH.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX